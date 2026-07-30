Quote Of The Day By Bryan Cranston: 'If Everything In Your Life Was Beautiful And Terrific, Where Are The Lessons You're Going To Get From That...'

Bryan Cranston has made a career playing characters whom bad things befall; those characters then have to figure out a path through the storm. To wit: Walter White in AMC's "Breaking Bad," Judge Adam Desiato in HBO's "Your Honor," or even Hal in Fox's "Malcolm in the Middle." So it's fitting that the actor has lived his life by learning from misfortune and trying to grow as a person.

When Cranston was a child, his father, Joe, also was an actor, but couldn't land enough work to make it a full-time profession. He left the family when the future star was 11 years old. The pair reconciled a decade later when Bryan Cranston was 22, and they even worked together on "The Big Turnaround," a 1988 action thriller directed by Joe Cranston.

Bryan Cranston is best known for his work on "Breaking Bad." His performance as Walter White/Heisenberg was met with widespread praise and earned him four Emmy awards for playing one of the best TV protagonists of all time. He also won another two Emmys as a producer of the show.

Cranston's experience is an example of learning to roll with both the good and the bad to get the most out of life, which is why he's today's Quote of the Day.