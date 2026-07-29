The Rookie Filmed An Alternate Season 8 Ending In Case Of Cancellation — Weigh In On #Chenford's Fate!

"The Rookie" Season 8 ended with a shocking cliffhanger leaving #Chenford's fate up in the air, but in another world, things could've been very different for these two lovebirds.

"We didn't know when we wrapped last season if we would ever come back," Eric Winter, who plays Tim Bradford on the ABC drama, told People at this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

The series wasn't renewed for Season 9 until April, 15 weeks into the show's Season 8 run. Because the future of "The Rookie" was still up in the air during filming, Winter said they prepared for a possible cancelation.

"We even shot an alternate ending to the show," he revealed.

Winter didn't divulge any details about the other ending, but he did confirm that the things "would've been different" than what viewers saw when Season 8 wrapped in May. Since we don't have definitive answers to what could have been, and because we have to wait until "The Rookie" returns in 2027 to see what ultimately happens to #Chenford, why not fantasize about that alternate ending?