Mike Colter And Rachel Keller Fight The Good Fight In Robert And Michelle King's Cupertino — Watch First Trailer
Robert and Michelle King are back in the courtroom, and all is right with the world.
Allow us to introduce into evidence Exhibit A: The just-released trailer for the Kings' new legal drama, CBS' "Cupertino."
In the video above, we watch lawyers Michael Price (played by Mike Colter, "Evil") and Olivia Siffre (Rachel Keller, "Fargo") as they lose their Silion Valley jobs. When Michael becomes aware that his former tech start-up is cheating him out of his stock options, he and Olivia team up "to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite, and help them fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths controlling Silicon Valley," the official logline reads.
"I thought you were a co-founder, you couldn't be fired," Olivia tells Michael in the video above as they clutch cardboard boxes containing the contents of their desks. "Thought so, too," he tells her flatly.
But they regroup quickly, forming a firm that fills a niche in the tech-heavy space: "representing the exploited," Michael explains later in the video above.
When does Cupertino premiere?
The series hails from Robert and Michelle King, who serve as showrunners and executive-produce alongside Liz Glotzer ("Elsbeth"). The Kings' oeuvre includes the legal dramas "The Good Wife" and "The Good Fight." Colter played Chicago drug lord Lemond Bishop on both.
In addition to Rachel Keller and Mike Colter, the cast of "Cupertino" includes Ella Stiller ("The Comeback"), Nik Dodani ("Atypical"), Busy Philipps ("Girls5eva"), and Renée Elise Goldsberry ("Girls5eva"). And as you'll see in the video above, there are other familiar faces in the mix, including Stephen Pasquale ("Do No Harm") and Stephen Kunken ("The Handmaid's Tale").
"Cupertino" will have its series premiere on Thursday, October 8, at 10/9c, following the Season 3 premiere of "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" at 8 p.m., the series premiere of "Eternally Yours" at 8:30 p.m., and the Season 4 premiere of "Elsbeth" at 9 p.m. (See CBS' full fall primetime rollout here.)
Are you planning to watch "Cupertino"? Press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments with your thoughts!