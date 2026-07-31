Cape Fear Goes Fully Off The Rails With A Bizarre, Bloody Finale — Grade The Series!

When I initially reviewed Apple TV's "Cape Fear," I gave it a C+, mostly on the strength of Javier Bardem's performance as Max Cady. But that was just based on the first three episodes, and as the weeks went on, the show became more and more ridiculous and hard to take seriously. (Is Tom and Anna's daughter Natalie the dumbest person on television? Or is she tied with everyone else on this show?) Well, our long, exhausting ride has ended with the arrival of this week's finale — and they saved the most ridiculous twists for last.

We pick up with Max arriving at the houseboat owned by Juliette Lewis' Crystal, just as Anna has jumped into the water and escaped. Max demands to know where Anna is, and when Crystal admits she lost her, he roughly grabs her by the throat — and then shoots her in the midsection before shooting Luke, too. Max locks them up beneath the boat and then turns his ire to his father Robert, locking him in a dog crate and pouring gasoline over him before lighting his lighter and dropping it, burning Robert alive and setting the boat ablaze. "Now if you'll excuse me, I have to go open a restaurant," Max deadpans. The boat, along with all three captives, goes up in flames — and then explodes? Okay, sure.

There's a big storm coming — metaphor alert! — as Tom gets bailed out of jail and Anna flags down a car and gets a ride back home. At the opening of his restaurant (that was quick, right?), Max basks in the applause... until Anna crashes the party with her hand in a paper bag. She's not packing heat, though: She pulls out a speaker that plays the conversation where Nevaeh admits to Natalie she was terrorizing Anna's family on Max's orders. Plus, Anna somehow has FaceTime video of Max pushing Amy to take her own life? And plays it on a conveniently located TV for the whole crowd to see? Max flies off the handle and tries to strangle Anna before the cops tackle him and take him away. Well, Max is finally caught. The story's over, right? Well, we're only 12 minutes in, so probably not.