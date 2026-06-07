10 Best TV Shows Like Cape Fear
Among Apple TV's most intense series to premiere in 2026 is its adaptation of "Cape Fear." Based on the 1957 novel "The Executioners" by John D. MacDonald and its two subsequent movie adaptations, this iteration of "Cape Fear" stars Javier Bardem and Amy Adams. Bringing a modern edge to the story, the show follows paroled convict Max Cady (Bardem), who vows revenge on attorney couple Anna (Adams) and Tom Bowden (Patrick Wilson). More cunning than the Bowdens anticipated, Cady launches a sadistic cat-and-mouse game, staying one step ahead of the couple.
Fortunately for those looking for more taut thrillers to enjoy, there is no shortage of crime shows that cover similar subject matter and strike familiar tones. For the purposes of this list, we're looking at darker series that focus on antagonists with unhealthy personal fixations on the protagonists. Like "Cape Fear," these entries certainly don't pull their punches as they revolve around their obsessive central characters. Here are the 10 best TV shows like "Cape Fear" to watch next and keep the psychological thriller action coming.
Luther
The 2010 British crime series "Luther" starts out like a hard-edged police procedural before the stakes become more personal as it progresses. The show centers on London police detective John Luther (Idris Elba); he investigates major crimes around the city, often involving serial killers. This includes murderer Alice Morgan (Ruth Wilson), who develops a clear interest in Luther despite operating on opposite sides of the law. After the first season concludes with John's entire world tumbling down, subsequent seasons have other crooks get perilously close to Luther's personal life.
"Luther" works best when the threat directly crosses over into its title character's personal life and, fortunately, it does so often. The obsessive nature that John Luther tackles each case is mirrored by the culprits becoming aware and intrigued by him, making the stakes personal. This distinction carries over to the Netflix continuation movie "Luther: Fallen Sun," with its villain completely upending John's life forever. One of the most tightly crafted British crime thrillers, "Luther" consistently delivers intense procedural stories and terrifying antagonists to take down.
The Killing (2011)
In 2011, AMC remade the 2007 Danish crime drama "The Killing," with Netflix picking it up for its final season. Relocating the action to Seattle, the remake started out with an investigation of a local teenager's murder connected to a major political campaign. The latter two seasons make the mysteries even more personal for police detective protagonists Sarah Linden (Mireille Enos) and Stephen Holder (Joel Kinnaman). These seasons revolve around the duo searching for a serial killer on the loose who is closer to Linden than they realized.
Though "The Killing" always maintained dark and intense tonalities on par with "Cape Fear," it's the final two seasons when those similarities become more visible. Both Linden and Holder's personal lives are particularly impacted by their investigations in these seasons, much more so than the preceding two chapters. Linden, especially, discovers that the killer is not only someone that she knows intimately, but knows her better than she thinks. One of the best crime shows streaming on Netflix, "The Killing" draws audiences in and never lets them go.
The Following
The 2013 crime thriller "The Following" starts out with a broadly familiar presence that gets dark real quick. The show opens with FBI veteran Ryan Hardy (Kevin Bacon) returning to the force after a serial killer he helped capture, Joe Carroll (James Purefoy), escapes. And while Carroll inevitably targets Hardy and his family for his arrest, this isn't a simple cat-and-mouse game between a murderer and their lawman pursuer. To Hardy's horror, Carroll has rallied a cult of personality around him, leading fanatical followers just as eager to kill to appeal to their icon.
Expanding the tried-and-true cop/killer dynamic to cultish proportions is what helps set "The Following" apart from its counterparts. The other distinguishing feature, and something more in line with "Cape Fear," is just how disturbing and brutal the Fox network show was willing to go. This underscores the violent cost of obsession, something that grows even when Carroll is back in custody as Hardy faces new threats. Grounded by a haunted performance from Bacon, "The Following" is as twisted and gruesome as network television gets.
Hannibal
NBC's "Hannibal" revolves around the odd partnership between FBI profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) and forensic psychiatrist Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen). In contrast to the novels, Graham isn't initially aware that Hannibal is a serial killer while the cultured cannibal takes a twisted fascination in the FBI agent. This only escalates once Hannibal's murderous double life is eventually exposed, heightening the lethal cat-and-mouse dynamic that he and Graham maintain.
"Hannibal" features an undercurrent of psychosexual dynamics between its protagonist and his adversary that only grows as the series progresses. While past depictions of Hannibal, including his literary iteration, have maintained this darkly obsessive personal connection to those pursuing him, the NBC builds its emotional core around it. Mikkelsen and Dancy deliver on that complicated rapport perfectly, leaving us to continue to hope for a fourth season. In the meantime, the three seasons that we did get make for a superb psychological thriller elevated by two complementary lead performances.
The Fall
Gillian Anderson makes anything significantly more watchable and this is certainly true of the 2013 British crime series "The Fall." Anderson stars as Northern Irish police superintendent Stella Gibson, with the character pursuing serial killer Paul Spector (Jamie Dornan). This story isn't one built around a mystery; viewers know that Spector is a murderer right from the opening episode. Instead, the thrill is in seeing Gibson and her team identify the killer and apprehend him, complicated by Spector becoming intrigued once he realizes he's being hunted.
In contrast to a lot of the shows on this list, Gibson and Spector don't actually meet face-to-face until towards the end of the second season. But the connection between the two, even when they're not physically together, is one that is acutely felt throughout "The Fall." Anderson and Dornan both bring those psychologically obsessive qualities to their respective performances to inform that dynamic, which explodes when their characters finally do meet. A crackerjack thriller with two lead actors at the top of their game, "The Fall" makes for riveting crime television.
Happy Valley
Keeping in mind the clearly ironic title, "Happy Valley" is one of the bleakest British crime shows in recent memory. The show's protagonist is Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire), a police officer in a small English town whose daughter committed suicide after being sexually assaulted. After learning that her daughter's assailant, Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton), is being paroled for a separate offense, Catherine grows obsessed with avenging her daughter. Catherine's extrajudicial vendetta is complicated by Tommy's criminal connections and other murderously sinister figures terrorizing the community.
"Happy Valley" is a detective TV show without a single bad season, growing messier and more morally compromised as it proceeds. This time around, the obsessive crime thriller figure isn't the story's nominal antagonist, and Royce is a villain, to be sure, but its compromised protagonist. Lancashire captures those rich nuances wonderfully, keeping her character's actions relatively understandable, even if the viewers don't agree with the lengths that she goes. A deep dive into its characters' respective hearts of darkness, no one comes out of "Happy Valley" unscathed and that's just the way that we like it.
Killing Eve
The show on this list that has the most fun with its central cat-and-mouse dynamic without compromising the intensity is "Killing Eve." Based on the novels by Luke Jennings, the story revolves around MI6 operative Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer). What starts out as an antagonistic but intriguing relationship between the two transforms into a partnership and something more, informed by Villanelle's shadowy employers. This draws Eve into a whole clandestine world of international assassins and espionage throughout Europe, with Villanelle as her mercurial frenemy.
"Killing Eve" is elevated considerably by two killer performances from Oh and Comer as they both make the most of their material. This is balanced by the show's sharp writing, which often practices clear restraint rather than leaning towards fan expectation of constantly putting the two characters together. Weirdly enough, the central pairing in "Killing Eve" is healthier than any of the other relationships explored in this list, though no less dark and sinister in its own way. Bringing a buoyant dynamic to its cloak-and-dagger tale of secret societies and unfiltered driving obsession, "Killing Eve" has freewheeling fun with its core concept.
You
When it comes to intense, manipulative, and singularly driven psychopaths, there are few protagonists that fit the bill better than Joe Goldberg. Played masterfully by Penn Badgley, Goldberg is the "protagonist" of the Netflix psychological thriller "You," which ran for five seasons. Virtually every season, Joe gets hyper-fixated on an unfortunate love interest, murderously ensuring that he ends up with them, only for his lethal ways to get the better of him. Part of the thrill is seeing him inevitably revert to his deadly behavior and how he manages to stay one step ahead of those suspicious of him.
To be clear, Joe Goldberg in "You" is a very different character than Max Cady in "Cape Fear." What makes the two shows similar is its merciless tone, prestige television-level production, and absolutely magnetic performances from its villainous leads. Badgley takes a much more reserved approach to his remorseless killer role, though no less mesmerizingly intense or cunning. Offering a more overtly sensual cat-and-mouse thriller, "You" is among Netflix's most captivating original crime shows.
Truth Be Told
Not to be confused with the starkly different 2015 NBC sitcom of the same name, 2019's "Truth Be Told" was among the first original series produced for Apple TV. The show stars Octavia Spencer as Poppy Parnell, an investigative journalist and true crime podcaster based out of Oakland. Because of her expertise, Poppy is called to investigate local mysteries often involving murder and disturbing disappearances. Given her connections, this makes these cases feature a distinctly personal level of investment from Poppy as she gets closer to the uncomfortable truth.
The first season of "Truth Be Told" is the one that most closely aligns with "Cape Fear," though the entire show is an entertaining watch. Season 1's narrative features a wrongful murder conviction that Poppy was involved in, paralleling the later Apple TV show's premise. This storyline establishes that Poppy isn't a perfect protagonist, something that Spencer digs into expertly with her performance. One of the overlooked gems in Apple TV's streaming library, "Truth Be Told" is a crime drama that brings a personal edge to the true crime craze.
Fatal Attraction
Whereas many of the other shows on this list feature slow-burning psychosexual elements, the Paramount+ television adaptation of "Fatal Attraction" has these qualities front and center from the start. Premiering in 2023, the show not only transposes the story from Manhattan to Los Angeles but expands on its relatively simple premise. The show follows married district attorney Dan Gallagher (Joshua Jackson), whose affair with Alex Forrest (Lizzy Caplan) turns dangerous when he tries to break things off. These developments derail Dan's personal life and career, with flash-forwards teasing a tragic fate for the Gallagher family.
"Fatal Attraction" reframes the entire story, rather than just portraying Forrest as an unrepentantly unhinged adversary preying on a family. At the same time, the manipulative conflict still provides ample overarching tension across eight episodes, with Caplan the clear standout from the main cast. "Fatal Attraction" was cancelled at Paramount+ after a single season, ending on an unresolved cliffhanger though seemingly ending the story of Dan and Alex. Remixed for modern audience sensibilities, "Fatal Attraction" draws out the suspense and provides a multifaceted take on the ultimate bad romance.