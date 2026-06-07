Among Apple TV's most intense series to premiere in 2026 is its adaptation of "Cape Fear." Based on the 1957 novel "The Executioners" by John D. MacDonald and its two subsequent movie adaptations, this iteration of "Cape Fear" stars Javier Bardem and Amy Adams. Bringing a modern edge to the story, the show follows paroled convict Max Cady (Bardem), who vows revenge on attorney couple Anna (Adams) and Tom Bowden (Patrick Wilson). More cunning than the Bowdens anticipated, Cady launches a sadistic cat-and-mouse game, staying one step ahead of the couple.

Fortunately for those looking for more taut thrillers to enjoy, there is no shortage of crime shows that cover similar subject matter and strike familiar tones. For the purposes of this list, we're looking at darker series that focus on antagonists with unhealthy personal fixations on the protagonists. Like "Cape Fear," these entries certainly don't pull their punches as they revolve around their obsessive central characters. Here are the 10 best TV shows like "Cape Fear" to watch next and keep the psychological thriller action coming.