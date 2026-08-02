Quote Of The Day By David Lynch: 'If You Get An Idea That's Thrilling To You, Put Your Attention On It, And These Other Fish Will Swim...'
David Lynch forever changed American cinema and television with his distinctive approach to ideas. Blending dark surrealism with the painful realities of the everyday, Lynch inaugurated his decades-spanning career with the cult-hit "The Elephant Man."
Lynch's genre-defying "Twin Peaks" was a watershed moment in television, bringing fringe ideas to the mainstream in the form of a gripping murder mystery that gradually evolves into a cosmic battle between good and evil. "Twin Peaks" received 27 Primetime Emmy nominations, while "Twin Peaks: The Return" was met with global critical acclaim.
Lynch — who died in 2025 at the age of 78 — turned the most experimental ideas into gripping feature films that explore the gap between dreams and reality. Everything from "Blue Velvet" to "Inland Empire" take a closer look at the fluid nature of reality, in which ordinary facades hide the most unsavory motivations. Apart from bringing original ideas to life, Lynch also tackled an ambitious adaptation of Frank Herbert's "Dune" in 1984.
As a pioneer of the richest creative ideas, Lynch constantly widened the definition of what it means to be an artist, which is why he is today's Quote of the Day.
Quote of the Day by David Lynch
"They're like fish. If you get an idea that's thrilling to you, put your attention on it and these other fish will swim into it. It's like a bait. They'll hook on to it and you'll get more ideas. And you just pull them in."
The quote above comes from Lynch's 2018 interview with The Guardian. While discussing the importance of ideas for the screen, be it big or small, Lynch clarified that he doesn't view ideas as plot points or story beats, but as "a feeling, more of an intuition." Lynch concluded this discussion by emphasizing the importance of staying true to one's ideas, which can eventually be fleshed out into the most intriguing stories.
Deeper meaning of David Lynch's quote — the most creative ideas stem from our own consciousness
Lynch's approach to catching ideas like fish can only be achieved by quieting the mind, which aligns with the filmmaker's sustained practice of Transcendental Meditation to fuel artistic inspiration. Lynch's body of work boasts the most abstract of ideas that have been translated into puzzle-box narratives like "Mulholland Drive" or surrealist dramas like "The Straight Story."
The quote reflects Lynch's lifelong commitment to original artistry, and what it means to turn our minds into a treasure trove of creativity. Once we catch an idea and hook onto it, better ones will follow.
More quotes from David Lynch
- "I don't know why people expect art to make sense when they accept the fact that life doesn't make sense." — from an interview with the Los Angeles Times in 1989
- "The big mystery is life as a human being ... Life is filled with mysteries, just filled. Human beings, we're like detectives. We like to think about these things, or I sure do, and we want answers. The secret is: The answers are there, and they also lie within. It's all there for us. If we want to get it, we can get it." — from an interview with The Guardian in 2024
- "An artist's life is very selfish. But it's thrilling to create something, and you need a certain set-up for the process to take place. You can't have a lot of obligations." — from David Lynch and Kristine McKenna's 2018 memoir, "Room to Dream"