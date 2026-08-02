Quote Of The Day By David Lynch: 'If You Get An Idea That's Thrilling To You, Put Your Attention On It, And These Other Fish Will Swim...'

David Lynch forever changed American cinema and television with his distinctive approach to ideas. Blending dark surrealism with the painful realities of the everyday, Lynch inaugurated his decades-spanning career with the cult-hit "The Elephant Man."

Lynch's genre-defying "Twin Peaks" was a watershed moment in television, bringing fringe ideas to the mainstream in the form of a gripping murder mystery that gradually evolves into a cosmic battle between good and evil. "Twin Peaks" received 27 Primetime Emmy nominations, while "Twin Peaks: The Return" was met with global critical acclaim.

Lynch — who died in 2025 at the age of 78 — turned the most experimental ideas into gripping feature films that explore the gap between dreams and reality. Everything from "Blue Velvet" to "Inland Empire" take a closer look at the fluid nature of reality, in which ordinary facades hide the most unsavory motivations. Apart from bringing original ideas to life, Lynch also tackled an ambitious adaptation of Frank Herbert's "Dune" in 1984.

As a pioneer of the richest creative ideas, Lynch constantly widened the definition of what it means to be an artist, which is why he is today's Quote of the Day.