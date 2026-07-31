Save The Dates: Seth Meyers' Late Night Return, Billie Eilish Tour Doc, And More
Seth Meyers will have a lot of headlines to catch up on when he next takes "A Closer Look."
Following Thursday's broadcast, NBC's "Late Night With Seth Meyers" is taking the remainder of the summer off, marking the first time in the 44-year history of the "Late Night" franchise that the network's 12:35 a.m. broadcast will go dark for seven consecutive weeks.
According to LateNighter, which first reported the news, Meyers will return when Season 14 premieres Monday, September 21. (Check out the rest of NBC's fall premiere dates here.)
Meyers' old stomping grounds at "Saturday Night Live" will return to the NBC airwaves later that same month as well: Season 52 of the sketch comedy institution — without departing cast member Chloe Fineman — will debut Saturday, September 26 at 11:30 p.m. ET, TVLine reported earlier this week. (Meyers was a cast member on "SNL" from 2001 to 2014, serving as head writer as well as anchoring Weekend Update.)
In other scheduling news...
- The concert film "Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live)," from director James Cameron, will begin streaming Thursday, August 6 on Paramount+. The movie "brings an innovative new concert experience to the big screen from one of the most celebrated, decorated and successful artists of her generation."
- The three-part "Real Housewives of Atlanta" Season 17 reunion kicks off Sunday, August 9 at 8 p.m. on Bravo, with extended uncensored versions of the reunion episodes available to stream the next day on Peacock.
- ESPN's second edition of "Fanatics Fest: All Access" will premiere Tuesday, August 4 at 7 p.m., with hosts Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods taking fans "inside the action from this year's event, delivering exclusive access to unforgettable fan moments, headline-making appearances and the personalities who helped define one of the biggest events of the summer."
- Netflix has announced that "Earle Meets World," a new reality show following "Dancing With the Stars" runner-up Alix Earle and her blended family, will premiere with all eight episodes on Friday, September 4. Watch a teaser trailer: