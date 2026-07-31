Save The Dates: Seth Meyers' Late Night Return, Billie Eilish Tour Doc, And More

Seth Meyers will have a lot of headlines to catch up on when he next takes "A Closer Look."

Following Thursday's broadcast, NBC's "Late Night With Seth Meyers" is taking the remainder of the summer off, marking the first time in the 44-year history of the "Late Night" franchise that the network's 12:35 a.m. broadcast will go dark for seven consecutive weeks.

According to LateNighter, which first reported the news, Meyers will return when Season 14 premieres Monday, September 21. (Check out the rest of NBC's fall premiere dates here.)

Meyers' old stomping grounds at "Saturday Night Live" will return to the NBC airwaves later that same month as well: Season 52 of the sketch comedy institution — without departing cast member Chloe Fineman — will debut Saturday, September 26 at 11:30 p.m. ET, TVLine reported earlier this week. (Meyers was a cast member on "SNL" from 2001 to 2014, serving as head writer as well as anchoring Weekend Update.)