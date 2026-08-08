5 Times Kids' Cartoons Told Completely Inappropriate Jokes

Most of the jokes in children's cartoons are, you know, for kids. Sometimes, though, the gags are a little more grown up. These are the jokes for the parents in the audience; the more sophisticated viewers who'll chuckle at a reference to something that would otherwise go over a kid's head. Every once in a while, however, these grown-up jokes go a little further.

The people making these children's cartoons were obviously adults themselves, and they would sometimes amuse themselves by sneaking in a joke that only an adult should be able to understand. As "Rocko's Modern Life" creator Joe Murray explained in an interview with Polygon, "We did things that we thought were funny, and we tried to be discreet about it."

The following five jokes were not so discreet that they went without notice, and they're often celebrated as some of the best inappropriate humor hidden in kids shows. If any impressionable young minds were harmed by any of these jokes, well, perhaps it was worth it — they are quite funny, after all.