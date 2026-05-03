20 Best '90s Cartoons, Ranked

"The Simpsons" being the greatest American cartoon of the '90s is just plain obvious. The real questions come when you zoom out: Is it the greatest sitcom of the '90s including live-action series? Is it the greatest show of the '90s, full-stop? Is it the greatest show of all time? The answer to every single one of those questions may well be "Yes" — with a "Depends on whether you count the whole body of work" asterisk on the last one, if only because "The Simpsons" became such a colossal institution that it has kept going for what will soon be three decades beyond its prime.

But if post-2000 "The Simpsons" has turned into the dingy patterned wallpaper on the wall of American culture, which nobody much notices or minds but nobody is too enthused about, this shouldn't lull us into forgetting what an unstoppable powerhouse it was, week after week after week, during its '90s prime. To call its mockery of U.S. media and society, its construction of a sprawling comic universe, and its deployment of visual resources and gag construction techniques "brilliant" would be an understatement; it's more like it defined the contemporary notion of what "brilliant satire" even is. Matt Groening and company were to the tail end of the 20th century essentially what Mark Twain was to the end of the 19th — a notion as instinctively preposterous to hold in one's head as it is rather inescapably true.