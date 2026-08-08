The TV Crime Show That Made People Question How Jurors Judge Cases

People have long debated whether violent TV shows might have any influence over the perpetration of violent crimes, but the popularity of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" posed a different dilemma: Could a crime drama influence how criminals get convicted?

"CSI" first aired on CBS in 2000 and quickly became one of the most-watched series on television in the U.S. A police procedural that revolves around a team of crime scene investigators, the series introduced audiences to the world of forensics, as criminal cases on the show are unraveled by DNA, fingerprints, and cutting-edge technology. Despite being inspired by an episode of a true crime series, however, "CSI" takes liberties with the truth. For example, it's rare for a real-life court case to benefit from the vast wealth of scientific evidence often presented on the show.

Following the series' debut, many legal professionals began to fear the so-called "CSI effect," whereby jurors allegedly become less inclined to convict in cases that rely primarily on eyewitness testimony, as they might lack the detailed forensic evidence that the CBS police procedural series taught them to expect. Even CBS has claimed that the effect is real, citing the "not guilty" verdict in the 2005 trial of Robert Blake as an example of a jury refusing to convict in the face of insufficient forensic evidence. But while prosecutors have certainly feared the impact of "the CSI effect," is there any actual evidence it exists?