Law & Order Star Christopher Meloni Played A Teenage Rebel On Jim Henson's Dinosaurs

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" fans best know him as Detective Elliot Stabler, and "Oz" fans will always remember him as the serial killer Chris Keller — but years before Christopher Meloni turned heads in gritty crime dramas, he was lending his voice to a family-friendly '90s hit.

In April 1991, ABC premiered "Dinosaurs," a live-action sitcom produced by Jim Henson Productions and Walt Disney Television. Possibly one of the weirdest sitcoms of all time, the series centered on the Sinclairs, a family of anthropomorphic reptiles living the suburban life in 60 million B.C. The show is best remembered for its groundbreaking animatronic puppetry and sharp satirical humor — two key ingredients that helped it stand out among the other domestic comedies at the time.

In "Dinosaurs," Meloni voices Spike, a Fonzie-like, leather-jacket-clad Polacanthus who becomes the best friend and sidekick to Robbie Sinclair (voiced by Jason Willinger). Introduced in the Season 2 episode "How to Pick Up Girls," Spike offers Robbie some ill-advised tips on how to pick up women, most of which backfires in embarrassing ways.