5 Superman: The Animated Series Episodes That Perfectly Define The Man Of Steel

When it comes to the best animated Superman shows out there, none hold a candle to "Superman: The Animated Series." For the best episodes that define the Man of Steel, look no further than this list.

For three seasons between 1996 and 2000, the Man of Steel (voiced by Tim Daly) soared to new heights on the small screen as he defended Metropolis from threats foreign and domestic. In that time, the DC Comics icon proved himself to be just as memorable on the small screen as the Dark Knight had been in "Batman: The Animated Series."

Superman has been around since 1938, and the character has grown and evolved significantly in that time. Much of that is cosmetic, regarding costume changes, new supporting characters, and adjustments to his Kryptonian abilities and weaknesses. But whatever version of the Man of Steel you prefer — the original "Champion of the Oppressed" or the beacon of hope who fights for "truth, justice, and the American Way" — it's his heroism that remains at the forefront of every incarnation.

"Superman: The Animated Series" is a triumph in superhero animation, but largely because it gets the core of the Man of Steel right. With layered villains and a memorable supporting cast that includes Dana Delany as Lois Lane and Clancy Brown as Lex Luthor, this DC Animated Universe installment is perfect for fans looking to better understand who Superman is at heart.