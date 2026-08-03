5 Best Spider-Man Cartoon Theme Songs, Ranked

Stan Lee once wrote: "With great power, there must also come great responsibility." But what he failed to mention was that most Spider-Man TV shows are seemingly obliged to deliver pulse-pounding theme songs that are so easy to get stuck in your head.

Even just reading the headline of this article, you're probably playing one of the entries on this list over in your head already. But which one instantly comes to mind likely depends on which era you grew up in. Thankfully, that's the great thing about the titular Wall-Crawler: He's endured for over 60 years, which has led to numerous different adaptations of the comics in theaters and the small screen.

Some of the best Spider-Man animated shows have gripped audiences for years, and still remain hugely popular to date. And with Tom Holland set to return as Spider-Man in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," it's the perfect time to reminisce about the cartoon theme songs that have become part of Spidey's DNA, just as much as that radioactive spider bite.