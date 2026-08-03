5 Best Spider-Man Cartoon Theme Songs, Ranked
Stan Lee once wrote: "With great power, there must also come great responsibility." But what he failed to mention was that most Spider-Man TV shows are seemingly obliged to deliver pulse-pounding theme songs that are so easy to get stuck in your head.
Even just reading the headline of this article, you're probably playing one of the entries on this list over in your head already. But which one instantly comes to mind likely depends on which era you grew up in. Thankfully, that's the great thing about the titular Wall-Crawler: He's endured for over 60 years, which has led to numerous different adaptations of the comics in theaters and the small screen.
Some of the best Spider-Man animated shows have gripped audiences for years, and still remain hugely popular to date. And with Tom Holland set to return as Spider-Man in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," it's the perfect time to reminisce about the cartoon theme songs that have become part of Spidey's DNA, just as much as that radioactive spider bite.
5. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
Released in 2025, "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" is the Web-Head's most recent show, so it makes sense that its theme has a completely fresh vibe to match the updated take on the hero. This version of Peter Parker (Hudson Thames) gets his powers when Doctor Strange (Robin Atkin Downes) fights a version of the Venom symbiote that falls into his universe, also bringing with him a radioactive spider. Once Parker gets bitten by the arachnid, he gets his powers — and starts fighting crime.
The theme itself, "Neighbor Like Me," was created by The Math Club, Melo Makes Music, and Relaye. If it sounds familiar, that's because it's a remix of the classic 1967 theme. The lyrics themselves cleverly get right to the heart of who the hero is. One verse in particular knocks it out of the park, saying: "Wallcrawler, you know what's after that, friendly neighborhood, he's taking care of the habitat. Urban acrobat, don't know where he find the time, fighting crime, humble beginnings, now he's flying high."
The use of the 1967 theme and chorus is just the cherry on top, as it's a perfect reverent homage to the Web-Slinger's past, while paving the way for a new era.
4. The Spectacular Spider-Man
Although "The Spectacular Spider-Man" is a fantastic show, it's definitely underrated compared to some of Spidey's other well-known series. It features a distinctly different animation style that makes it look a little more kid-friendly, but still suitable for teenage audiences. With its off-the-wall place in the pantheon of Spider-Man TV shows, it weirdly makes sense that it has an indie-rock theme song.
"The Spectacular Spider-Man" theme is by The Tender Box, a four-piece alternative band from Los Angeles. It's cool and punchy, using electric guitar riffs to bring a fun but cool vibe to The CW's 2008 series. It hammers home that it was a fresh take on the character compared to other shows audiences had seen so far.
The theme's punchy repetition of "Spectacular" in its finale also brings a lively alternative energy to the hero for the mid-2000s, matching Peter's hipster stylings in the "Ultimate Spider-Man" comics of the era. It's the type of song you'd hear from a band playing at a dive bar, and that's a compliment.
3. Spider-Man (1967)
This list wouldn't be complete without one of the most important elements of the Spider-Man franchise as a whole: The 1967 theme. It gave the world a key line that has stuck to the hero better than he sticks to walls. You can probably already hear it in your head: "Spider-Man, Spider-Man, does whatever a spider can..." It's a classic. The rhyme is playful and silly, harking back to the nostalgic Saturday morning cartoons of yesteryear.
But more importantly, the motif has appeared across many of the live action and animated movies in one way or another. Most notably: A busker plays it in the Sam Raimi films starring Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield's hero has it as his ringtone.
Then, Michael Giacchino gave it an epic makeover to score Tom Holland's time in the MCU. It was even remixed by other animated shows on this list. ABC's 1967 theme has become synonymous with the character and more than deserves a place on the list, even if it is cheesy.
2. Spidey and His Amazing Friends
Because Spider-Man has such a broad appeal to all ages, Disney Junior released "Spidey and His Amazing Friends" aimed at younger audiences. This super kid-friendly version of the Marvel Universe sees Peter Parker work with his friends Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales to fight all sorts of villains. It's an incredibly fun, upbeat series that revels in being very silly. Because of that, Disney Junior recruited pop punk icon Patrick Stump, the singer of Fall Out Boy, to craft a catchy tune. The result is an absolute earworm that quite frankly deserves a lot more praise, hence why it's so high up in our ranking.
Considering how young the target audience is for "Spidey and His Amazing Friends," Disney Junior could've just commissioned a straightforward poppy jangle for the show. But by having Stump onboard, it helps give the series a really fun identity that matches the animation and stories in each episode.
1. Spider-Man (1994)
It's the show that arguably got kids in the 1990s interested in Spider-Man in the first place: "Spider-Man: The Animated Series" is one of the best superhero cartoons of all time. "Spider-Man" kicks off with an incredible rock rendition of that 1967 theme. The electric guitar riff was famously played by Aerosmith's Joe Perry, giving it a cool grungy vibe to bring Spidey into the '90s. The lyrics are scrambled through a voice box, and although they're quite simple: "Spider-Man, Spider-Man, radioactive Spider-Man, spider-blood, spider-blood, radioactive spider-blood."
The theme hammers home the inherent body horror weirdness that goes with the character, and it actually gives the show an extra edge. That feels quite risky for a 1990s kids TV show, but it paid off big time.
For many audiences, it's pure nostalgia that web-yanks them straight back to being a kid every time they hear it. The guitar solo sections of the theme did not need to go so hard, and yet in doing so, it dials the excitement up to 11. Throw in an accompanying montage of the gorgeous animation of Spidey fighting his various villains, and it's one of the best intros ever made.