All 14 Spider-Man TV Shows, Ranked

With Spider-Man swinging back into theaters with "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," TVLine is taking a look back at the web-head's legacy on the small screen by ranking every Spider-Man TV show, live-action or animated.

Other than perhaps Batman, no other superhero has been adapted so many times as our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. He's responsible for some of the best Marvel cartoons of all time, as there are so many ways to take the character. He can stand on his own, battling his own roster of villains, like Green Goblin and Venom. Or you can pair him up with the rest of the Marvel universe and watch this young hero find his place among Earth's mightiest heroes.

Of course, not all Spider-Man TV shows are stellar. Just look at "Spidey Super Stories," which consisted of various silly skits on PBS' "The Electric Company." Bits like "Spidey Meets the Funny Bunny" don't exactly showcase the best of Marvel's best, so naturally, we're keeping those installments off this list. As for everything else, we determined the best Spider-Man shows based on how faithful they are to the character and best represent everything Spidey's about (in addition to overall entertainment value).