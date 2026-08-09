5 Best Spider-Man Cartoon Voice Actors, Ranked
With Tom Holland swinging back into the MCU on the big screen in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," it's the perfect time to look back at some other performers who have played Peter Parker over the years.
As one of the most famous superheroes on the planet, there are 14 "Spider-Man" TV shows, all with their own version of the iconic Wall-Crawler. As the title might suggest, we're focusing on the Spider-Man cartoon voice actors, so this doesn't include anyone from the "Spider-Verse" movies or the much-loved games. Although, yes, Yuri Lowenthal delivers a stunning performance as the Insomniac Games version of the hero.
Some of these series are also considered the best Marvel cartoons of all time, which means their respective Spidey performances are top notch. A few adaptations are moodier than others, while some revel in the wacky jokes and the light-hearted side of the hero.
5. Neil Patrick Harris
MTV's "Spider-Man: The New Animated Series" debuted in 2003 and was meant to take place in the same universe as the Sam Raimi movies starring Tobey Maguire — although none of the cast from the first film reprised their role for the 3D animated show. Instead, Neil Patrick Harris was the voice of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in all 13 episodes. His take on the character worked well to match the moodier, semi-realistic version of the hero played by Maguire on the big screen.
Neil Patrick Harris' wall-crawler seemed more at ease with making jokes compared to Maguire, however, like in Episode 8 when he asks Electro (Ethan Embry): "Where were you when we had an energy crisis?" He also shows off Parker's compassionate side in scenes with the likes of Mary Jane Watson (Lisa Loeb) and Harry Osborn (Ian Ziering). But he really excels in the rare moments where the hero actually gets angry.
In Episode 12, Parker vows revenge on Kraven the Hunter (Michael Dorn) for seemingly killing MJ, and swears to "kill him with his bare hands." Neil Patrick Harris brings an intense rage to the line, without going completely over the top, which would be the easy way of delivering it. He may not be the absolute best Spider-Man cartoon voice actor, but he did some great work with the role.
4. Drake Bell
Yes, Drake Bell of "Drake & Josh" fame really did play the web-slinger in the 2012 "Ultimate Spider-Man" series on Disney XD. The show is set in a universe where Spider-Man exists alongside S.H.I.E.L.D., the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and numerous other heroes. This made it larger than life and very fun to watch, while Bell's high-energy performance matched the tone of the show and was very likable.
Unlike other series, Spider-Man narrated most episodes by breaking the fourth wall and speaking directly to the audience, which gave him plenty of room to have fun making jokes about the wider Marvel universe. His banter with a team of heroes, including Iron Fist (Greg Cipes), Power Man (Ogie Banks), White Tiger (Caitlyn Taylor Love), and Nova (Logan Miller) makes every episode flow perfectly. But it also squeezes in time to develop Peter Parker as a character — as well as fighting a supervillain or three.
The Season 1 finale is the perfect example, where Bell brings a level of genuine shock to his voice when Harry Osborn (Matt Lanter) shoves Spider-Man and blames him for his father's disappearance. It's a smaller, character-driven moment that says everything about Parker. He instantly reaches out to try and fix the situation, even if Osborn has no interest in reconciliation.
3. Hudson Thames
Hudson Thames is the newest voice actor to bring Peter Parker and the Web-Head to life on the small screen. He plays the young hero in Disney+'s "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man," which reimagines his origin story and partners him with Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo), who funds his superhero career with a fancy suit and gadgets. It also weaves in a handful of fan-favorite heroes and villains, all with a unique angle that feels original to the show.
What's refreshing about Thames' take on the hero is that he's playing a younger version of Peter. Since he's still a teenager, the star brings a sense of naivety to the role — whether that's firmly believing that some villains can be changed for good, or having the confidence to try fight Daredevil (Charlie Cox) on a rooftop. He's a Spider-Man at the beginning of his career, and Thames makes sure to show how inexperienced Parker is, while also fully enjoying having an alter-ego.
Aside from the hero's trademark quips, one of the best elements of Thames' performance comes from Parker's dynamic with his friends, like Nico Minoru (Grace Song). The dynamic between the pair is genuinely so wholesome. "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" doesn't get quite as much love as other shows on this list, but it absolutely should.
2. Josh Keaton
"The Spectacular Spider-Man" might look more kid-friendly compared to other shows on this list, but it's packed with nuanced storytelling. Josh Keaton's performance is head and shoulders above the rest of the cast, balancing depth and quips in equal measure. The writing is what makes the audience care about the story, but Keaton's near-perfect delivery of an emotional Peter Parker compared to Spidey's zany personality shows more range than even some live-action stars.
In Episode 12, you can hear the guilt in his voice when his inner monologue laments about not being there for Aunt May (Deborah Strang) when she had a heart attack.The show is littered with scenes like this, especially when he questions whether he does more harm than good after fighting Venom (Benjamin Diskin). The end of the 12th episode sees him briefly ponder, "Maybe I do let people down," and Keaton delivers it in a way that isn't eye rolling, but instead comes across as an earned and legitimate thought.
Parker's self-awareness over how being called to action as Spider-Man affects his personal life is why he's more engaging than some superheroes. Keaton's performance makes it clear that he's just trying to do his best at protecting New York, as well as being a good person outside of the mask. Aside from the writing, he's a major reason why "The Spectacular Spider-Man" is such a great show in the first place.
1. Christopher Daniel Barnes
Christopher Daniel Barnes set the high bar for the best "Spider-Man" voice actors in the 1994 Fox Kids series. He gives both Peter Parker and the Web-Slinger their own distinct inflections to distinguish the two as separate identities, completely different from one another. The show adapted some of the comics' wildest storylines, including the memorable "Alien Costume" trilogy, which introduced the symbiote and Spider-Man's black suit. While wearing the suit, Peter experienced increased strength, as well as feeling more aggressive. It was in these episodes that Barnes really let loose, screaming the now iconic line: "I'll follow you to the ends of the Earth!"
Alien aggression aside, the actor managed to bring tenderness and compassion to Parker, especially in his relationship with Mary Jane Watson (Sara Ballantine), and while caring for Aunt May (Linda Gary/Julie Bennett). One poignant moment has him sneak into a hospital in Season 3, Episode 7 to see her while he's on the run from the authorities. Simply showing how much he cares helps make Parker feel like more than your average superhero fighting evil: He's got a life and loved ones to protect. The voice acting from the whole "Spider-Man" cast in the '90s is a large reason why it's one of the best superhero cartoons ever made, but Barnes especially is the defining voice of Spider-Man for an entire generation of Marvel fans.