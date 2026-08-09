5 Best Spider-Man Cartoon Voice Actors, Ranked

With Tom Holland swinging back into the MCU on the big screen in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," it's the perfect time to look back at some other performers who have played Peter Parker over the years.

As one of the most famous superheroes on the planet, there are 14 "Spider-Man" TV shows, all with their own version of the iconic Wall-Crawler. As the title might suggest, we're focusing on the Spider-Man cartoon voice actors, so this doesn't include anyone from the "Spider-Verse" movies or the much-loved games. Although, yes, Yuri Lowenthal delivers a stunning performance as the Insomniac Games version of the hero.

Some of these series are also considered the best Marvel cartoons of all time, which means their respective Spidey performances are top notch. A few adaptations are moodier than others, while some revel in the wacky jokes and the light-hearted side of the hero.