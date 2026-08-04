Why Travis Fraley From Sheriff Country Looks So Familiar
There's a good chance that some "Sheriff Country" fans have seen Christopher Gorham, the actor who plays Travis Fraley, on TV before. In the CBS cop drama's first season, Gorham plays a lawyer and the ex-husband of Morena Baccarin's Sheriff Mickey Fox, with whom he shares a daughter. Though he isn't a law enforcement officer, Travis remains closely involved in Mickey and their daughter's lives.
Before landing the role of Travis on "Sheriff Country," Gorham built a lengthy television résumé. His first recurring role came on the family drama "Party of Five," where he played Elliot from 1997 to 1998. He later portrayed charming accountant Henry Grubstick across all four seasons of "Ugly Betty," which aired from 2006 to 2010. Gorham also played Bob Barnard in both seasons of Netflix's Debby Ryan-led dark comedy "Insatiable," released in 2018 and 2019.
Fans of "The Lincoln Lawyer" may remember Gorham as wealthy video game designer Trevor Elliott, who is accused of a double murder in Season 1. Shortly before making his "Sheriff Country" debut, Gorham appeared on the CBS sitcom "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" as Scott, an ex-boyfriend of Emily Osment's Mandy who recurs during Seasons 1 and 2 of the "Young Sheldon" spin-off.
Christopher Gorham had one of his biggest roles on an acclaimed spy drama
Over a decade ago, Christopher Gorham had a lead role on the USA Network spy drama "Covert Affairs," portraying Auggie Anderson in all five seasons from 2010 to 2014. His character, a skilled CIA agent who is blind, serves as the mentor of fresh-faced field operative Annie Walker, played by Piper Perabo.
"Covert Affairs" received strong reviews from critics throughout its run, with several seasons earning high scores on Rotten Tomatoes. As the co-lead of the series, Auggie became one of its most prominent characters, known for his intelligence, compassion, and sense of humor.
"Covert Affairs" set up its story to continue beyond a fifth season, but its viewership ratings were not high enough for USA to greenlight Season 6, leading to the show's cancellation. Gorham has continued working steadily on television since then. He will return for "Sheriff Country" Season 2 when CBS brings back the series in fall 2026.