Sheriff Country's W. Earl Brown Starred In A HBO Drama That Was Canceled Too Soon

W. Earl Brown has a pivotal role on "Sheriff Country" as Mickey Fox's (Morena Baccarin) marijuana-farming father Wes Fox, but he's actually best known for appearing on HBO's revered Western TV show over two decades ago. "Deadwood" aired just three seasons from 2004 to 2006, though its fleshed-out world and characters made it a hit among critics.

A prominent member of the drama's main cast, Brown played Dan Dority in every episode of "Deadwood." The character was a saloon barkeeper and right-hand man to Al Swearengen (Ian McShane), frequently getting involved in the South Dakota town's violent conflicts. Dan emerged as a fan-favorite character over the course of the series, and Brown's performance earned praise from viewers despite the actor not landing any major award nominations.

Overwhelming acclaim from critics and general audiences wasn't enough to keep the drama running beyond a third season, as HBO canceled "Deadwood" due to creative disagreements between the network and creator David Milch regarding the number of episodes Season 4 would have. Brown reprised his role in the 2019 follow-up film "Deadwood: The Movie," which received positive reviews. But even though "Deadwood" eventually wrapped up its story, some fans remain disappointed that the show didn't last longer.