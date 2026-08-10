Arrow Star Stephen Amell Made His Acting Debut On This Acclaimed LGBTQ+ Drama

Years before Stephen Amell helmed "Arrow" — one of the best shows on The CW – he got his start thanks to the LGBTQ+ drama series "Queer as Folk." The Canadian American show was a remake of the groundbreaking 1999 British series of the same name.

Amell joined Showtime's "Queer as Folk" in Season 4 as the spin instructor who's in charge of training the gang for the Liberty Ride charity bike ride from Toronto to Pittsburgh. Amell appeared in Episodes 12 and 13, giving his career the boost it needed. Ironically, Amell already had a connection to the role.

"I had been acting for four months. I had never gotten a job yet, and I said to my agent, because I was a spinning instructor at the time, I said, 'If I don't get this job, I quit,' figuring that me being a spinning instructor would be totally important," he told the now-defunct-site, AfterElton. "It wasn't important at all, but I did get the job." The remake ran for five seasons and 83 episodes. Peacock also tried a modern "Queer as Folk" remake, but it was canceled after the first season.