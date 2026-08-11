Gary Sinise Had A Guest Role On Frasier That Most Fans Missed
It might be difficult to recall, but Gary Sinise was among several celebrity guest stars on "Frasier." Throughout the NBC sitcom's 11 seasons, from 1993 to 2004, famous actors and other entertainment figures repeatedly lent their voices to the callers reaching out to the "Dr. Frasier Crane Show."
In "Frasier" Season 2, Episode 18, Sinise played Sid — a man with an extreme fear of talking to strangers on the phone. He speaks to Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) about what he deems "a severe handicap in today's fast-paced, highly competitive world," and reveals that he has to write down everything he plans to say ahead of time. Sid then panics and hangs up when Frasier asks him what he does, asking a question he hasn't prepared for.
Sinise's episode of "Frasier" aired in 1995 — one year after his breakout role as Lieutenant Dan Taylor in "Forrest Gump," and right before his next major movie gig as NASA astronaut Ken Mattingly in "Apollo 13." At the time, though, Sinise's work on TV was limited to small guest roles. Although the actor's brief part on "Frasier" could have easily gone overlooked, his name remains in elite company.
Frasier featured tons of celebrity guest stars over the years
Gary Sinise was just one of over 100 celebrities to voice a guest caller on "Frasier." Some other famous callers included Patti LuPone in Season 1, Kevin Bacon in Season 2, Jodie Foster in Season 3, Rob Reiner in Season 5, and many more until the show's conclusion. These guest-stars were never required to appear on screen, which made bringing on a high number and wide variety of performers easier for the Emmy-winning sitcom.
Naturally, certain guest appearances on the fictional "Dr. Frasier Crane Show" were more memorable than others. Carrie Fisher's Season 3 role as an insomniac whose chatter puts Frasier to sleep, Bill Paxton's Season 10 stint as a man explaining his bizarre frustration about his dog, and Eddie Van Halen's Season 1 voice cameo as as a confused caller who only gets as far as asking if Frasier can hear him all commonly rank among the radio show's funniest phone conversations.
Sinise's guest call was another amusing example of the unconventional and hilarious circumstances Frasier confronted while speaking to his audience in the acclaimed "Cheers" spin-off.