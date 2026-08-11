Gary Sinise Had A Guest Role On Frasier That Most Fans Missed

It might be difficult to recall, but Gary Sinise was among several celebrity guest stars on "Frasier." Throughout the NBC sitcom's 11 seasons, from 1993 to 2004, famous actors and other entertainment figures repeatedly lent their voices to the callers reaching out to the "Dr. Frasier Crane Show."

In "Frasier" Season 2, Episode 18, Sinise played Sid — a man with an extreme fear of talking to strangers on the phone. He speaks to Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) about what he deems "a severe handicap in today's fast-paced, highly competitive world," and reveals that he has to write down everything he plans to say ahead of time. Sid then panics and hangs up when Frasier asks him what he does, asking a question he hasn't prepared for.

Sinise's episode of "Frasier" aired in 1995 — one year after his breakout role as Lieutenant Dan Taylor in "Forrest Gump," and right before his next major movie gig as NASA astronaut Ken Mattingly in "Apollo 13." At the time, though, Sinise's work on TV was limited to small guest roles. Although the actor's brief part on "Frasier" could have easily gone overlooked, his name remains in elite company.