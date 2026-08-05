5 Best Marvel Cameos In X-Men: The Animated Series, Ranked

Bruce Banner's grumpy green goliath of an alter ego appeared on Season 4, Episode 1, "The Juggernaut Returns," though technically the Hulk wasn't really on the episode at all. The Season 4 premiere of "X-Men: The Animated Series" saw the unstoppable powerhouse, the Juggernaut, hunting down his half-brother, Professor Charles Xavier. With the X-Men away from the Xavier Mansion, Charles had to concoct another strategy to stop the Juggernaut. He lured the Juggernaut into the Danger Room, where he could use different holographic training programs to contain the advancing supervillain.

One of these training modules involved a robotic version of the Hulk, who attacked the Juggernaut in a desert environment. The Hulk's mechanical doppelganger apparently didn't live up to the real thing, though, and was quickly destroyed by the Juggernaut. The Hulk's cameo on "X-Men: The Animated Series" is noteworthy because his presence in a Danger Room training module suggests the mutant superhero team had crossed paths with him at some point in the past. However, the real Hulk never featured on the series.

The year after "The Juggernaut Returns" aired, the Hulk would land his own animated series set in Marvel's animated universe, meaning his "X-Men" cameo was technically the first appearance of this version of the character. While the Hulk appeared only for about seven seconds of screentime, this was still a more generous cameo than some other Marvel heroes received.