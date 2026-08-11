5 Great Sci-Fi Series That Are Remakes Of Classic Movies

Sci-fi as a genre tends to lend itself very well to the big screen. A blockbuster budget often goes a long way when it comes to sci-fi spectacle. Nevertheless, the genre has a rich history on television. Sometimes, a title that began as a movie can still work when it's adapted for the small screen.

These are five of the best sci-fi series that are remakes of movies — and that word, "remake," is important. Especially in the streaming era, there are tons of shows that are spin-offs of a popular sci-fi film franchise. "Andor" and "The Clone Wars," for example, share continuity with the "Star Wars" films and expand the fictional universe. Other TV series, like "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," "Stargate: SG-1," and "Alien: Earth" do the same. Filling in narrative gaps or serving as a prequel or sequel is not the same thing as remaking a story.

In a sense, remaking a movie for TV is a more challenging task than spinning a show off because the new series needs to stand on its own. The following five shows certainly benefitted from having recognizable IP and familiar premises, but they succeeded as television on their own terms, rather than as mere extensions of a movie. In some cases, they even surpassed the source material.