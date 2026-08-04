Celebrity Edition Of The Voice Ordered At NBC, With Keke Palmer Replacing Carson Daly As Host

The next crop of contestants on "The Voice" are going to sound awfully familiar — NBC has ordered "The Voice: Celebrity," a special season set to premiere in 2027, TVLine has learned.

Speaking of celebrities, NBC has assembled an all-star roster to shepherd this first-of-its-kind event: Joe Jonas, who previously served as a judge on "The Voice: Australia," will be getting his own red swivel chair in on "The Voice: Celebrity." He'll be joined by Hollywood royalty Queen Latifah and country singer Riley Green, both of whom will also be judges on "The Voice" for Season 30.

While Carson Daly typically performs hosting duties on "The Voice," NBC has tapped another popular TV host — the endlessly employed Keke Palmer — to host the show's new celebrity edition. Daly is sticking around off-camera, though, serving as a producer.

"The Voice: Celebrity" is officially being described as "an extension" of the main series, as it "swaps undiscovered talent for a wide range of celebrities — actors, musicians, influencers, athletes, comedians, and reality television stars — competing to become the first 'Voice' celebrity champion." Those famous contestants will be revealed at a later date.

This new version of the show will also introduce several new features: Voice Boot Camp will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the celebrities as they prepare for their Blind Auditions, the VIP Room will show the celebrities watching each others' auditions, and the Workroom will reveal how the famous contestants prepare themselves for the Battles.

Are you excited for "The Voice: Celebrity"? What do you think about Jonas, Latifah, and Green as Judges, as well as Palmer taking over as host? Drop a comment with all of your thoughts below.