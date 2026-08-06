Quote Of The Day By Anne Hathaway: 'Power Is Nothing Without Respect; Why One Must Have Patience, Positivity, Perspective, Manners, Kindness...'
The year 2026 has been a busy one for Anne Hathaway, starring in blockbusters like "The Odyssey" and "The End of Oak Street" while also returning to the fashion world in "The Devil Wears Prada 2" and working with A24 on "Mother Mary." Just in case her schedule isn't busy enough, she's also been cast in true crime drama "Fear Not" for Paramount+. Being one of the main stars of huge movies and shows is no easy feat, but Hathaway has learned how to handle the spotlight by respecting others.
Hathaway made her debut in a forgotten 1990s TV show with Jesse Eisenberg, before jumping to the big screen in 2001 to play Mia Thermopolis in Disney's "The Princess Diaries." It became one of the most iconic teen movies of the early 2000s, and Hathaway returned for the sequel, "Royal Engagement," in 2004. It became one of the most famous roles in her career, and a third movie is in development with Hathaway set to return once more.
The star is also known for playing Fantine in Tom Hooper's "Les Misérables" adaptation for the big screen, and she won Best Actress at the 2013 Oscars for her performance. This is all without mentioning her TV work, which includes "Solos," and "Modern Love" as well as voice stints on "The Simpsons" and "Family Guy." Hathaway has clearly proved that her career can weather the ever changing tides of Hollywood — which is why she's today's Quote of the Day.
Quote of the Day by Anne Hathaway
"The importance of grace. The knowledge that power is nothing without respect; Why one must have patience, positivity, perspective, manners, kindness, and humility. Always, To everyone, (No exceptions). The joy in treating people as a gift rather than a burden. How far choosing gratitude can get you."
The above quote from Anne Hathaway comes from an Instagram post she made in 2018, wishing happy birthday to Julie Andrews, her "Princess Diaries" co-star. It's fitting that the actor imparted some real life wisdom, considering much of the movie is about Queen Clarisse Renaldi (played by Andrews) teaching Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis how to be her successor as the next monarch of Genovia.
Hathaway added: "If I know anything about any of this, it's because I was lucky enough to have learned from the very best at the very beginning."
Deeper meaning of Anne Hathaway's quote — Be mindful of others, especially when you're in a privileged position
Anne Hathaway's guidance essentially means to be aware of how you treat others when you're in a position of power, because your behavior will dictate how people respond to what you ask or need from them. This applies to many managers and leaders in the workplace, because treating employees with respect and kindness often results in better work and a healthier environment for everyone.
It's also about shifting your perspective from being negative about the presence of other people to viewing them positively. How can we learn from one another? How can we produce better work? What is a better outcome for everyone involved? It's these thought patterns that also make people feel included as a team, rather than one person bearing the weight of responsibility.
Equally her point about "choosing gratitude" is another example of changing perspective — whether that's being thankful for the work done by others, the opportunities you receive, or even tackling a specific challenge. Showing gratitude shows a willingness to learn new things, to accept criticism, or to be present in the moment.
For Hathaway, the lesson from Julie Andrews was about learning to be respectful of the crew and junior cast members on "The Princess Diaries." She's added plenty of varied roles to her career since the 2001 movie, even starring in "WeCrashed," one of the best miniseries streaming on Apple TV.
More quotes from Anne Hathaway
- "Figure out who you are. Forgive yourself the failures that you experience along the way to becoming yourself. They're so important for who you are, who you will be. They're what give you integrity, they're what give you truth, because just as important as knowing who you are is knowing who you're not and who you're not willing to be." — From a 2016 interview with Refinery29
- "Humiliation is such a rough thing to go through. The key is to not let it close you down. You have to stay bold, and it can be hard because you're like, 'If I stay safe, if I hug the middle, if I don't draw too much attention to myself, it won't hurt.' But if you want to do that, don't be an actor. You're a tightrope walker. You're a daredevil." — From a 2024 interview with Vanity Fair
- "Life asks so much of everyone to just stay in it. Why would we work so hard if not to experience joy, if not to contribute to beauty or experience beauty?" — From a 2026 interview with Elle