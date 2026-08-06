Quote Of The Day By Anne Hathaway: 'Power Is Nothing Without Respect; Why One Must Have Patience, Positivity, Perspective, Manners, Kindness...'

The year 2026 has been a busy one for Anne Hathaway, starring in blockbusters like "The Odyssey" and "The End of Oak Street" while also returning to the fashion world in "The Devil Wears Prada 2" and working with A24 on "Mother Mary." Just in case her schedule isn't busy enough, she's also been cast in true crime drama "Fear Not" for Paramount+. Being one of the main stars of huge movies and shows is no easy feat, but Hathaway has learned how to handle the spotlight by respecting others.

Hathaway made her debut in a forgotten 1990s TV show with Jesse Eisenberg, before jumping to the big screen in 2001 to play Mia Thermopolis in Disney's "The Princess Diaries." It became one of the most iconic teen movies of the early 2000s, and Hathaway returned for the sequel, "Royal Engagement," in 2004. It became one of the most famous roles in her career, and a third movie is in development with Hathaway set to return once more.

The star is also known for playing Fantine in Tom Hooper's "Les Misérables" adaptation for the big screen, and she won Best Actress at the 2013 Oscars for her performance. This is all without mentioning her TV work, which includes "Solos," and "Modern Love" as well as voice stints on "The Simpsons" and "Family Guy." Hathaway has clearly proved that her career can weather the ever changing tides of Hollywood — which is why she's today's Quote of the Day.