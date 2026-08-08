Quote Of The Day By Hannah Waddingham: 'I Don't Want Anyone To Ever Think That They've Got The Measure Of Me...'

"Ted Lasso" is officially back for Season 4, meaning that Hannah Waddingham is returning to our screens as the iconic Rebecca Welton. Although Rebecca was determined in the earlier seasons to sabotage Ted's (Jason Sudeikis) efforts to coach AFC Richmond, she eventually warms up to him and becomes one of his closest friends. Waddingham's performance in the Apple TV + series was met with critical acclaim and multiple awards. The actor won an Emmy and two Critics' Choice Awards and earned Golden Globe nominations for her supporting role.

Waddingham might've been a Hollywood late bloomer (having her big break in her late 40s), but she's been around for a while. Raised by an accomplished opera singer, she was destined to be a performer and began her acting career on the West End stage in the late '90s. With an impressive vocal range and an innate stage presence, the actor has since been nominated for three Olivier Awardsfor her work in musicals such as "Spamalot" and "Kiss Me, Kate."

Despite already having a faithful following in theater, she gained international recognition when she starred in "Game of Thrones" Season 5 playing Septa Unella. Waddingham's breakout role opened the doors for opportunities on TV shows like "Sex Education," "Ted Lasso," and "Ride or Die." She also starred in a few films, including "The Fall Guy," "Hocus Pocus 2," and "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning." Dominating the screen and the stage in equal measure, Waddingham never let others underestimate her, and that is inspiring in and of itself.