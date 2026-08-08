Quote Of The Day By Hannah Waddingham: 'I Don't Want Anyone To Ever Think That They've Got The Measure Of Me...'
"Ted Lasso" is officially back for Season 4, meaning that Hannah Waddingham is returning to our screens as the iconic Rebecca Welton. Although Rebecca was determined in the earlier seasons to sabotage Ted's (Jason Sudeikis) efforts to coach AFC Richmond, she eventually warms up to him and becomes one of his closest friends. Waddingham's performance in the Apple TV + series was met with critical acclaim and multiple awards. The actor won an Emmy and two Critics' Choice Awards and earned Golden Globe nominations for her supporting role.
Waddingham might've been a Hollywood late bloomer (having her big break in her late 40s), but she's been around for a while. Raised by an accomplished opera singer, she was destined to be a performer and began her acting career on the West End stage in the late '90s. With an impressive vocal range and an innate stage presence, the actor has since been nominated for three Olivier Awardsfor her work in musicals such as "Spamalot" and "Kiss Me, Kate."
Despite already having a faithful following in theater, she gained international recognition when she starred in "Game of Thrones" Season 5 playing Septa Unella. Waddingham's breakout role opened the doors for opportunities on TV shows like "Sex Education," "Ted Lasso," and "Ride or Die." She also starred in a few films, including "The Fall Guy," "Hocus Pocus 2," and "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning." Dominating the screen and the stage in equal measure, Waddingham never let others underestimate her, and that is inspiring in and of itself.
Quote of the Day by Hannah Waddingham
"I don't want anyone ever to think that they've got the measure of me. I think it's much more fun to be a multihyphenate and try your hand and be the best you can at that...It's just so much more enjoyable than just staying in one lane."
The above quote comes from an interview Hannah Waddingham gave to ITN at the RTS Awards in 2024, shortly before receiving a prize for her Eurovision performance. During this interview, Waddingham discussed her work as an actor, presenter, singer, and executive producer, highlighting how she is personally and professionally fulfilled by taking on different roles. Waddingham makes it clear that she will never be boxed in and won't allow others to define her.
Throughout her career, Waddingham discussed how casting directors would often turn her down for parts because of her height. Her male co-stars would often be shorter than her in heels, and that determined whether she could book the role. What was deemed as an obstacle early on in her onscreen trajectory became an asset when she was hired for "Ted Lasso," with Jason Sudeikis encouraging her to wear heels and own up to Rebecca's powerful (and even a little intimidating) posture.
As an award-winning performer, Waddingham didn't stop pursuing her dreams across different media and has shown time and time again that she is confident in her own skin and always up for a challenge.
Deeper meaning of Hannah Waddingham's quote — Don't let others define you
Hannah Waddingham's motivational message encourages people to step out of their comfort zones and be a multihyphenate. Many people might tell you that you have to stick to your own lane and hone in on one particular skill to succeed, but there's nothing more exciting than defying expectations and trusting your own sense of judgment.
Waddingham owns up to her talents and never turns down a challenge. That is why she's gained acclaim for her work in theater, TV, film, and as a host. If you have more than one passion, nothing is stopping you from pursuing them. In this same ITN interview, Waddingham shared that there's nothing more enjoyable than taking on different tasks and being given permission to excel in each of them. She didn't allow others to measure her worth and encourages everyone to do the same.
More quotes from Hannah Waddingham
"Never slouch – physically, emotionally, mentally, spiritually – never slouch for anyone, ever. Because I feel like I did for a long time, to feel like you fit in. Or dim your light because you're big when you come into a room. Which sounds easier than it is. We all have those moments when you want to recoil, but I don't think that it's good for your soul, and the people that love you will love you anyway." — From a 2024 interview with Woman & Home
"The whole intimidating thing is a very easy mantle to thrust upon me. But if people bother to lean in, I'm not at all. I'm tall and front-footed and have strong opinions. But you would never call a man intimidating if he was those things." — From a 2025 interview with The Sunday Times
"Nothing is worth capitulating to somebody else's inferiority complex." — From a 2026 interview with Women's Health UK