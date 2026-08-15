Burt Reynolds Starred In A '80s Sci-Fi Series But Never Appeared On Camera

If you watched every episode of the now-forgotten '80s sitcom "Out of This World," you would never see the late Burt Reynolds even though he acted in almost every single one of the show's 96 episodes. You would, however, hear him, because Reynolds voices the main character's absent alien dad.

"Out of This World," which premiered on September 19, 1987, starred Maureen Flannigan as Evie Ethel Garland, a teenager who discovers that she's half alien. Her father, Troy, had to go back to his home planet of Antareus but he keeps in touch with his daughter through a sci-fi communication device called the Cube. Troy typically has fatherly advice for his daughter, both when it comes to navigating normal Earth teenage life and also the various powers her alien heritage grants her, including stopping time. It's one of the weirdest sitcoms ever made.

Reynolds was one of the biggest movie stars of the '70s, but he was in the midst of a serious career slump in the mid-'80s. He took the "Out of This World" voiceover role as a favor to the show's producer Bob Booker, who was a friend. Reynolds' name isn't listed in the credits. In later seasons, Troy is credited as being played by "himself."