The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3's Rif Hutton Tribute Explained

"Trillium," the first episode of "The Walking Dead: Dead City" Season 3, set the stage for an unlikely partnership between former rivals Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan), which could forever change the trajectory of the show. The premiere also included a tribute to Rif Hutton, a beloved figure within the expansive "The Walking Dead" universe who died from brain cancer on April 18, 2026 at the age of 73.

At the end of "Trillium," a title card featuring the words "In Loving Memory Of Rif Hutton" appears on the screen. While fans may not have been as familiar with Hutton as some of the onscreen actors from "The Walking Dead" and its various spinoffs, his contributions to the franchise were unmatched. As TWDU's Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple mentioned on X, Hutton provided the franchise's walkers with their terrifying snarl.

"We just lost Rif Hutton, who holds a unique place in TWDU history, doing walker voices across all the shows, since the pilot," Gimple wrote on X. "The walkers onset generally do not do their own growls, that comes in later — and Rif was one of the greatest of all time." While Hutton left an indelible mark on "The Walking Dead," his career was bigger than just his work within the zombie franchise.