The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3's Rif Hutton Tribute Explained
"Trillium," the first episode of "The Walking Dead: Dead City" Season 3, set the stage for an unlikely partnership between former rivals Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan), which could forever change the trajectory of the show. The premiere also included a tribute to Rif Hutton, a beloved figure within the expansive "The Walking Dead" universe who died from brain cancer on April 18, 2026 at the age of 73.
At the end of "Trillium," a title card featuring the words "In Loving Memory Of Rif Hutton" appears on the screen. While fans may not have been as familiar with Hutton as some of the onscreen actors from "The Walking Dead" and its various spinoffs, his contributions to the franchise were unmatched. As TWDU's Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple mentioned on X, Hutton provided the franchise's walkers with their terrifying snarl.
"We just lost Rif Hutton, who holds a unique place in TWDU history, doing walker voices across all the shows, since the pilot," Gimple wrote on X. "The walkers onset generally do not do their own growls, that comes in later — and Rif was one of the greatest of all time." While Hutton left an indelible mark on "The Walking Dead," his career was bigger than just his work within the zombie franchise.
Rif Hutton had a long and varied career
Rif Hutton was a skilled voice actor who plied his trade on many animated projects over the years. Some of his most prominent voice credits include "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," "The Angry Birds Movie 2," "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation," "Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia," "Ice Age: Collision Course," "Rio 2," and "Osmosis Jones." That said, Hutton was also a successful live-action actor whose onscreen presence dates back decades.
Hutton's first credited acting work was in the 1983 sci-fi movie "Wavelength," in which he played an Air Force officer, a position his father held in real life. Later that decade, he debuted as Dr. Ron Welch on "Doogie Howser, M.D.," which would become one of his best remembered roles: He appeared in 17 episodes of the sitcom about a child genius between 1989 and 1993. Hutton was otherwise known for his 32-episode stint as Lenny Caulfield on "General Hospital" and a 95-episode run on "Tribes," a teen-friendly soap opera produced by Fox in the '90s.
Hutton also played Lieutenant Commander Alan Mattoni in 15 episodes of "JAG" between 1997 and 2001. Of course, "JAG" is the show that spawned "NCIS," which paid tribute to Hutton following his passing. A title card at the end of the Season 23 episode "Deal with the Devil" read: "In memory of our friend and colleague Rif Hutton. We will miss you." Hutton actually appeared in a few episodes of "NCIS" as Marine General Phillip Braxton and he also played Commander Albert Burns in a one-off "NCIS: Los Angeles" appearance.