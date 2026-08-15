5 TV Shows That Were Based On Commercials

For most of TV history, commercials have served as a necessary evil. The advertisements that interrupt whatever program you're watching are the things paying for the show, after all. Sometimes, though, the line between program and promotion blurs when the commercials become the whole show.

Not all of these series are good — in fact, most of them aren't. The vast majority of ads-turned-shows failed, whether because the crassness of capitalism got to be a little much, or ideas that worked as an entertaining 30-second spot couldn't actually support an episode-length narrative. At best, many are remembered as novelties. There are exceptions, of course: One modern series, in particular, is based on a commercial and has overcame its origins to become one of the most popular and critically acclaimed comedies of its era.

Here are five shows that began not in a writer's room, but in an ad agency. Please note that this list does not include series that were sponsored by advertisers, like 1950s toothpaste-supported variety show "The Colgate Comedy Hour."