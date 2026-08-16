Betty White's Second Sitcom Was Canceled Thanks To A Meddling Sponsor

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Art and capitalism collide on television all of the time, but when the car company sponsoring iconic comedian Betty White's second-ever sitcom had some notes, the series did not survive the crash.

"Date With the Angels," which premiered on ABC on May 10, 1957, was supposed to be a domestic comedy with fantasy elements. The follow-up to White's breakthrough syndicated sitcom, "Life with Elizabeth," the new series was loosely inspired by the 1940s play, "Dream Girl," which featured a daydreaming protagonist. However, Plymouth, the Chrysler car line that was footing the bill for the show, didn't approve.

"Making the sweeping generalization that "fantasy never works with an audience' they gradually leaned on us to phase out the imagination segments in favor of at-home situations," White said, according to WFMU's old blog TV Graphic. "Without our dream sequences, our show flattened out and became just one more run-of-the-mill domestic comedy."

White, whose television career spanned nearly 70 years, considered the dream-free version of the series a unique low. "I think I can honestly say that was the only time I have ever wanted to get out of a show," White said. Getting out wouldn't be so easy, however.