The Only L.A. Law Actors Who Starred In Every Episode Of The Hit Show's Run

More than 100 actors appeared on "L.A. Law" over the course of eight seasons, yet only a select few showed up in every single episode. From 1986 to 1994, the series aired 171 episodes on NBC, following a prestigious Los Angeles-based law firm: McKenzie, Brackman, Chaney and Kuzak.

A winner of 15 Emmy Awards, "L.A. Law" remains one of the most prominent legal dramas in TV history. It premiered before the "Law & Order" franchise even began, detailing the day-to-day endeavors of lawyers in a way rarely seen on television at the time. Moreover, the show boosted the careers of numerous actors.

Larry Drake, who played Benny Stulwicz, and Susan Ruttan, who played Roxanne Melman, appeared in every season, but both actors were absent from some episodes due to their status as guest stars. Lacking a singular lead character, "L.A. Law" only included five members of its main cast in every episode. As a result, these characters lived at the forefront of the show's narrative and are the driving force of its legacy 40 years later.