The Only L.A. Law Actors Who Starred In Every Episode Of The Hit Show's Run
More than 100 actors appeared on "L.A. Law" over the course of eight seasons, yet only a select few showed up in every single episode. From 1986 to 1994, the series aired 171 episodes on NBC, following a prestigious Los Angeles-based law firm: McKenzie, Brackman, Chaney and Kuzak.
A winner of 15 Emmy Awards, "L.A. Law" remains one of the most prominent legal dramas in TV history. It premiered before the "Law & Order" franchise even began, detailing the day-to-day endeavors of lawyers in a way rarely seen on television at the time. Moreover, the show boosted the careers of numerous actors.
Larry Drake, who played Benny Stulwicz, and Susan Ruttan, who played Roxanne Melman, appeared in every season, but both actors were absent from some episodes due to their status as guest stars. Lacking a singular lead character, "L.A. Law" only included five members of its main cast in every episode. As a result, these characters lived at the forefront of the show's narrative and are the driving force of its legacy 40 years later.
Corbin Bernsen
Corbin Bernsen's Arnie Becker was a mainstay on "L.A. Law" from beginning to end. A seasoned divorce attorney, Arnie showed a level of tenacity in both his professional and personal lives. Over the series' eight seasons, Arnie established himself as a tenacious womanizer and a bit of a self-serving jerk at times, which made some "L.A. Law" viewers dislike him. Even so, some fondly reminisce about the humor and charm he often brought to the story.
Arnie was Bernsen's first lead role on a TV series, cementing "L.A. Law" as the project that triggered his rise to Hollywood stardom. Decades later, the actor is still remembered for his part in the success of "L.A. Law." While reflecting on the legacy of "L.A. Law," Bernsen recognizes the impact one of the best NBC shows of all time had on his career and television at large. "I'm thrilled that I was a part of that," he told PauseRewind earlier this year. I feel like I was actually a part of something that changed the way television is and I'm very lucky."
Jill Eikenberry
Jill Eikenberry spent eight years of her life playing Ann Kelsey on "L.A. Law," and like her fellow longstanding cast members, the amazing legal drama ended up defining her career. Ann's status as a diligent lawyer and the highest-ranking female member of the firm made her a fascinating character.
Eikenberry greatly relished the opportunity to portray a powerful woman in law on TV in the 1980s and 1990s, before such characters were commonplace. "So many career women I've spoken to — lawyers especially — say they feel a woman like Ann Kelsey hasn't been on TV before," she shared in a 1987 interview with the Chicago Tribune. "They tell me, 'Those are my problems; That's my life. It's wonderful to be speaking to so many women."
Prior to beginning her tenure on "L.A. Law," Eikenberry didn't have a major TV credit to her name. Landing the lead role of Ann was a significant turning point for her as an actress. Eikenberry also got to star alongside her real-life husband, Michael Tucker, who played her character's "L.A. Law" husband, Stuart Markowitz.
Alan Rachins
Alan Rachins made his debut as Douglas Brackman Jr. in the show's pilot and never missed an episode afterward. The character was more than just a lawyer, as he also served as a managing partner of McKenzie, Brackman, Chaney and Kuzak. Douglas' egotistical and ill-mannered personality lent itself well to the many times he embarrassed himself. An amusing, yet nuanced, individual, Douglas was loved by many who watched "L.A. Law."
Rachins passed away at the age of 82 in 2024, leaving "L.A. Law" as one of his most celebrated projects alongside his recurring role on the romance sitcom "Dharma & Greg." The actor never appeared in more than one episode of a TV show before helping launch "L.A. Law," and the legal procedural gave him a huge boost as he was breaking into the industry after starting his career on Broadway.
Michael Tucker
Also appearing in all 171 episodes of "L.A. Law" is Michael Tucker's Stuart Markowitz — a skilled tax attorney who works on different types of financial cases. Stuart's work frequently brought out his mental sharpness and hard-working nature, but the series also showcased his more sentimental side. The aforementioned romance between Eikenberry's Ann and Tucker's Markowitz emerged as a meaningful story beat throughout "L.A. Law."
With only small roles in lesser-known movies and TV shows under his belt prior to his casting, Tucker enjoyed playing an indispensable figure in a high-profile series for the first time, especially given the fact that he got to star alongside his spouse, Eikenberry. During an interview with the Milwaukee-based outlet TMJ4 News, Tucker shared that "L.A. Law" co-creator, Steven Bochco, offered the roles to him and Eikenberry at the same time."We decided to do it. A lot of couples don't like to work together, and we had no idea whether we'd go for it or not," he said. "We got on the set and we started to work, and it was like magic. It was like cheating, it was so easy."
Richard Dysart
Richard Dysart played Leland McKenzie on "L.A. Law" from the pilot episode to the series finale. An experienced lawyer, Leland was part of the McKenzie, Brackman, Chaney and Kuzak law firm since its founding, working as a senior partner. Dysart's performance as the competent and wise firm employee won him the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 1992.
Although placing himself in a lawyer's shoes wasn't new to Dysart at the time he began his "L.A. Law" tenure, his character presented a new level of depth and personality. "Leland McKenzie was quite an assignment," Dysart told Nova Law Review in 2000. "I had also played lawyers here and there on some network shows and in old plays. But none of these characters required the intimacy that I wanted to establish with Leland McKenzie." Following Dysart's death at the age of 86 in 2015, the actor continues to be remembered as a core member of "L.A. Law."