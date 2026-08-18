5 Best Sci-Fi Series Theme Songs Of All Time, Ranked

Theme songs always do some heavy lifting, but when the show in question is science fiction, the task is often even heftier. The best sci-fi themes have to get the right energy going, set the tone for the world you're about to dive into, and match that world in its overall sound, all while delivering something memorable and catchy in just a minute or two.

It's a big ask, but the history of sci-fi themes prove that the genre is up to it. From classic golden-age themes to the modern, sleeker stylings of "Westworld," "Severance," and "Tales from the Loop," there are dozens of great tracks to consider. But today, we're only looking for the top five.

In building such an exclusive list, we considered the role each theme plays in their show; How central it is in the memory of fans, the overall impact and popularity of the song, its potential influences on the genre, and of course, whether or not it's a scientifically verifiable banger.

These are the five best sci-fi TV show theme songs of all time, ranked.