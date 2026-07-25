15 Best TV Shows Set In Space, Ranked

For a portion of the universe that has never been occupied by more than a small handful of humans at a time, outer space sure is conducive to great longform stories. Some of the finest television shows of all time have imagined what narratives may unfold in the mysterious reaches of the universe beyond the Earth, whether aboard massive faster-than-light spaceships or down on the ground in strange new worlds.

Scroll down for a ranking of the 15 English-language shows that cast drama and comedy across the cosmos with the highest levels of intelligence, creativity, and exuberance. Together, these series add up to more than a thousand hours of TV, which is good news if you're stocking up on entertainment for your upcoming interplanetary trip.