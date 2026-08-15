10 HBO Max Shows Without A Single Bad Season

Launched in 2020, HBO's streaming service HBO Max has had a somewhat confusing evolution. There was the 2023-2025 period where it was known simply as Max — which had nothing to do with Cinemax, a cable channel HBO's corporate overlords at Warner Bros. Discovery still own and operate. There were also controversial decisions that led to removal of certain shows from HBO Max. But one thing has been quite clear with the streamer: It's been responsible for some of this decade's best and boldest original programming.

Below, we've selected 10 HBO Max (or Max) originals that are all hit, no skip. From Emmy favorites to unique comic book adaptations, quirky sci-fi anti-romcoms, and other cult favorites — every season and nearly episode is worth your time and emotional investment. We promise, by the end, you're going to have a few new shows to add to your watch list, a few more reasons to revisit some old favorites, and more questions as to why certain shows didn't get longer runs.