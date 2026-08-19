5 Best TV Shows That Starred Dogs, Ranked

Does a good boy make for a good TV show? Sometimes! There have been dogs on the small screen for decades, and a few of these pooch programs are among the most beloved TV series ever to air. These are five of the best shows that starred dogs, ranked.

While they say every dog will have its day, not every series featuring a dog is eligible, however. The competition to be the best TV show starring a dog is dog eat dog, and only series that truly have a canine in the lead can contend. Eddie, the Jack Russell Terrier on "Frasier," may have been a big part of the erudite and hilarious NBC sitcom, but the show was about Kelsey Grammer's title character and the other humans, first and foremost. Likewise, Brian is an essential part of "Family Guy," but the name of the series isn't "Family Dog."

On that note, animated dogs are eligible to appear with some caveats. The cartoon canines can't be too overly anthropomorphized. Brian on "Family Guy" walks upright, talks, and has a drinking problem. That's not exactly what people picture when they're thinking about dog shows. "Bluey" is a wonderful children's program, but the Heeler family and all the other dogs are functionally people. Even in animation, a good TV dog needs to have some distinctly dog-like qualities to make the cut.