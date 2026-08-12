Casting News: Station 19 Vet Joins Memory Of A Killer, Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Hulu Show, And More
"Memory of a Killer" continues to beef up its ensemble — this time, with Boris Kodjoe.
The "Station 19" vet is set to recur throughout Season 2 of the Patrick Dempsey crime drama, Deadline reports. He'll play Tré, Angelo (Dempsey), Dutch (Michael Imperioli), and Michael (Richard Clarkin)'s closest childhood friend, often referred to as the "Fourth Musketeer." He's a high-level executive at a large company and "the only one out of the four who 'broke good,'" who is "now being honored for saving their childhood community center."
As previously reported, other Season 2 additions include Meta Golding ("The Pitt") in the series-regular role of Mel, Angelo's childhood sweetheart, and Natalie Zea ("Justified") in the recurring role of Olivia, "a brilliant, ambitious, yet sensitive businesswoman who always insisted on forging her own way — and she has, in ways no one yet suspects."
In other casting news...
- Joseph Gordon-Levitt ("Super Pumped") is poised to executive-produce and star in Hulu's "Gaijin," Deadline reports. Hailing from "Shōgun" co-executive producer Shannon Goss, the series is inspired by the life of Ivan Orkin, "an American culinary school dropout who spontaneously moves to Tokyo with his young son following his wife's death."
- Paramount+'s "The Best of Us" (fka "9/12"), the Jeremy Strong-led miniseries about a landmark legal case brought by 9/11 first responders, has added three to its ensemble: Neal Huff ("Fallout") as Peter Allen, a pragmatic colleague of Strong's class action lawyer Jason Smith; Gaby Hoffmann ("Transparent") as FDNY firefighter Kathleen McCormick; and Sky Yang ("Rebel Moon") as The Lost Son, "a young and mysterious homeless man who has experienced hardship at a young age."
- Jake Manley ("My Life With the Walter Boys") has joined the cast of AMC's NASCAR drama "Thunder Road," starring Dennis Quaid, Chase Stokes, Matt Barr, Maggie Grace, and West Duchovny. According to Deadline, Manley will fill the series-regular role of Zak Farley, a thorn in the Whitlock racing family's side.