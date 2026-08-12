Casting News: Station 19 Vet Joins Memory Of A Killer, Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Hulu Show, And More

"Memory of a Killer" continues to beef up its ensemble — this time, with Boris Kodjoe.

The "Station 19" vet is set to recur throughout Season 2 of the Patrick Dempsey crime drama, Deadline reports. He'll play Tré, Angelo (Dempsey), Dutch (Michael Imperioli), and Michael (Richard Clarkin)'s closest childhood friend, often referred to as the "Fourth Musketeer." He's a high-level executive at a large company and "the only one out of the four who 'broke good,'" who is "now being honored for saving their childhood community center."

As previously reported, other Season 2 additions include Meta Golding ("The Pitt") in the series-regular role of Mel, Angelo's childhood sweetheart, and Natalie Zea ("Justified") in the recurring role of Olivia, "a brilliant, ambitious, yet sensitive businesswoman who always insisted on forging her own way — and she has, in ways no one yet suspects."