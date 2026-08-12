5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Sheriff Country

If you're already hooked on "Sheriff Country" after just one season, you're in the right place. Below, TVLine is outlining five shows similar to the CBS drama that will satisfy all your crime drama cravings.

"Sheriff Country" premiered in October 2025, wrapping its freshman run in May 2026. The show follows Sheriff Mickey (Morena Baccarin), who was first introduced to viewers in "Fire Country" Season 2 as Sharon Leone's stepsister, as she juggles law enforcement duties with the challenges of mothering her daughter Skye (Amanda Arcuri). Plus, she's dealing with her ex-con father Wes (W. Earl Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, throwing a little chaos into her personal and professional life.

Whether you love watching the inner workings of a small-town sheriff's office, or you tune in for all the relationship drama — familial and romantic — among Mickey and the gang, there's something for you to love in the list below. So what are you waiting for? Get scrolling! And once you're finished, hit the comments with any of your favorites that we missed!