5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Sheriff Country
If you're already hooked on "Sheriff Country" after just one season, you're in the right place. Below, TVLine is outlining five shows similar to the CBS drama that will satisfy all your crime drama cravings.
"Sheriff Country" premiered in October 2025, wrapping its freshman run in May 2026. The show follows Sheriff Mickey (Morena Baccarin), who was first introduced to viewers in "Fire Country" Season 2 as Sharon Leone's stepsister, as she juggles law enforcement duties with the challenges of mothering her daughter Skye (Amanda Arcuri). Plus, she's dealing with her ex-con father Wes (W. Earl Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, throwing a little chaos into her personal and professional life.
Whether you love watching the inner workings of a small-town sheriff's office, or you tune in for all the relationship drama — familial and romantic — among Mickey and the gang, there's something for you to love in the list below. So what are you waiting for? Get scrolling! And once you're finished, hit the comments with any of your favorites that we missed!
Fire Country
We'd be fools not to include "Fire Country," the flagship series in the franchise, on this list — and fools we are not!
Set in the same universe as "Sheriff Country," the Max Thieriot-led series follows the inner workings of Cal Fire's Station 42 and Three Rock, a minimum-security prison where inmates are trained to help fight fires. It centers on Bode Leone (Thieriot) as he tries to carve out his own legacy at 42, where he has teamed up with his parents Sharon (Diane Farr) and Vince (Billy Burke).
The connections to "Sheriff Country" are obvious. For starters, Mickey and Sharon are inherently linked as sisters, which comes with plenty of shared drama and trauma. Secondly, like Mickey's daughter Skye, "Fire Country" protagonist Bode has a dark past of his own, having struggled with addiction earlier in his life. All in all, "Fire Country" has plenty of familiar dynamics at play — small-town politics, life or death emergencies, and complex work/family relationships — so if you're digging "Sheriff Country," the flagship series is a no-brainer.
(All four seasons are streaming on Paramount+.)
Longmire
If you love watching family drama play out alongside the familiar beats of a procedural, but also love a good hoedown, may I introduce you to "Longmire"? The Western crime thriller, which is adapted from Craig Johnson's "Walt Longmire Mysteries" novels, centers on a Wyoming sheriff (Robert Taylor) who investigates local crimes, often needing to collaborate with the town's local Indian reservation. He's assisted by his friend Henry Standing Bear (Lou Diamond Phillips), a member of the Cheyenne tribe, to work with tribal police.
When we first meet Longmire, we learn he is also grieving the death of his wife. His adult daughter Cady (Cassidy Freeman) comes to town to be by his side as he continues to recover from the loss. The parent-child relationship at the heart of the series is reminiscent of Mickey and Skye's, and Longmire's work unraveling the town's biggest mysteries amid small-town politics mirrors Edgewater's own interconnected nature. The dots practically connect themselves!
(All six seasons are streaming on Paramount+.)
Walker
The CW's "Walker, Texas Ranger" reboot stars "Supernatural" vet Jared Padalecki as the titular law enforcement agent, Cordell Walker, who starts out in the pilot as a husband and father but soon becomes a widowed dad to two teenagers after his wife Emily (fellow "Supernatural" vet Genevieve Padalecki) is murdered.
Following the tragedy, Walker goes on an undercover assignment that takes him away from his kids for 10 months. When he returns to Texas, he must face the heaviness of all he's been through — and the disordered family dynamic he's left in his wake. Will his children trust him again? Does he have what it takes to be a parent? Overall, Walker is more spiritually akin to Wes than Mickey in "Sheriff Country," as his own actions have created chaos around him. Plus, perhaps "Sheriff Country" Season 2 will be even more similar to "Walker" now that we know Eva Santos (Rachel Ticotin) is Mickey's estranged mother, who similarly left her family behind to chase her career.
(All four seasons are streaming on HBO Max.)
Justified
As one of the best crime dramas in TV history, "Sheriff Country" fans will surely find something to love in FX's neo-Western "Justified." Like Mickey, Timothy Olyphant's U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens is an unflappable hero with a healthy dose of charm and swagger. He's more old-fashioned than Mickey, acting more like an old-school lawman delivering his own versions of justice to enforce the law — especially when he's clashing with nemesis Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins). (That could be one thing "Sheriff Country" is missing thus far: a singular, recurring opponent to Mickey and the gang throughout the course of the show!) Givens often becomes the target of criminals thanks to his brash response to crime — something Mickey, too, has experienced in "Sheriff Country."
All in all, "Justified" is more gritty and masculine than "Sheriff Country," but it delivers the same kind of thrill as viewers become deeply entrenched in the personalities and feuds within Kentucky's Harlan County.
(All six seasons are streaming on Hulu.)
Deputy
Just because "Deputy" was short-lived doesn't mean it shouldn't get its flowers! The Fox drama follows Bill (Stephen Dorff), a fifth-generation lawman who suddenly finds himself in charge of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Much to the chagrin of the town's sheriff's office, Bill becomes sheriff only by default. A Los Angeles County Charter states that if a sheriff dies in office, the longest serving member must step in as head of the organization until an election can be held. So, when the current sheriff dies of a heart attack, Bill becomes the newest man in charge. "Sheriff Country" fans will recall that in the pilot, Mickey found herself similarly thrust into leadership by default, hoping to prove herself worthy of the power.
"Sheriff Country" has delivered a multi-faceted approach to depicting the issue of legalizing cannabis, showing Wes' side and Mickey's side, and the drug industry's overall impact on Edgewater. Similarly, "Deputy" explores all sides of the law and the moral conundrums that come along with enforcing it.
(The first and only season is streaming on Tubi.)