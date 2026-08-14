Why Tamara Green From Reacher Looks So Familiar
Tamara Green — a bold, witty, no-nonsense detective – is one of several new characters introduced in "Season 4" of Reacher, which landed on Prime Video with three action-packed episodes on August 12. But you've likely seen her face before. Tamara is played by Sydelle Noel, an actor who's been in the business for roughly 20 years.
Noel is probably best known for the beloved sports show "GLOW," a comedy-drama where she played Cherry Bang, one of several female misfits who turn to the not-always-glamorous (but always entertaining) world of professional women's wrestling to keep their entertainment careers afloat. The role also allowed Noel to lean into her athletic background as a former professional track star. "I did all my own stunts, which I want to do," Noel told The Root. "My entire goal in this entertainment business is to be an action hero, because literally, I can't really name an African-American female that's an action hero."
"GLOW" only released three full seasons, although the cast shot the beginning of Season 4. The series was cancelled by Netflix amid filming limitations and health restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sydelle Noel joined the Dora Milaje in Black Panther
If you've seen Marvel's "Black Panther," then you've also seen Sydelle Noel. She was a member of the Dora Milaje, a group of all-female warriors led by Okoye (Danai Gurira) who were tasked with keeping Wakanda and the Black Panther safe. Noel almost turned down the role due to a lack of dialogue.
"I was like, 'No. I'm not going to be in a film where I don't talk,'" she explained to Black Film. "My Producer and director friend Charles Murray told me, 'Fool, if you don't take this role,' and broke it down for me." She continued, "It's not even about the words, it's the presence that we would make."
Noel's other notable projects include "The Clearing," "Daughter of the Wolf," and "The Resurrection of Charles Manson." She also had a nine-episode arc on "Arrow," where she played FBI Agent Samanda Watson, who goes toe-to-toe with Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) over his superhero alias, the Green Arrow. Noel has two upcoming projects aside from "Reacher" Season 4: the short film "Steel Libido" and the horror film "Blessed," which centers on a woman who realizes that the home she inherited might be haunted. Noel stars as Melinda.