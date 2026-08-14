Why Tamara Green From Reacher Looks So Familiar

Tamara Green — a bold, witty, no-nonsense detective – is one of several new characters introduced in "Season 4" of Reacher, which landed on Prime Video with three action-packed episodes on August 12. But you've likely seen her face before. Tamara is played by Sydelle Noel, an actor who's been in the business for roughly 20 years.

Noel is probably best known for the beloved sports show "GLOW," a comedy-drama where she played Cherry Bang, one of several female misfits who turn to the not-always-glamorous (but always entertaining) world of professional women's wrestling to keep their entertainment careers afloat. The role also allowed Noel to lean into her athletic background as a former professional track star. "I did all my own stunts, which I want to do," Noel told The Root. "My entire goal in this entertainment business is to be an action hero, because literally, I can't really name an African-American female that's an action hero."

"GLOW" only released three full seasons, although the cast shot the beginning of Season 4. The series was cancelled by Netflix amid filming limitations and health restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.