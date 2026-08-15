Why Lila Hoth From Reacher Looks So Familiar

When her career first started in the '90s, Agnez Mo was known as Agnes Monica. Under that name, she released the series of children's albums that put her on the map; when she starred on the soap opera "Cewekku Jutek," one of her singles was even used as the opening theme song. For the next several years, she would release several albums and become known throughout Indonesia as a budding singing sensation.

As her popularity grew, she added several credits to her resume, including a stint as a coach on "Indonesian Idol." Then, in 2013, she released her first album in English and rebranded herself as Agnez Mo, which she's gone by ever since. A year later, her first big hit in the states debuted: "Coke Bottle," a collaboration with Timbaland.

We'll have to wait and see if Mo's turn on "Reacher" leads to more acting credits in her future. "Reacher" has already been renewed for a fifth season, while "Neagley," a spin-off series, is on the way – but it's not known whether Mo will be a part of either project. For now, her only other upcoming acting credit will be as a voice in the upcoming animated movie "Groove Tails."