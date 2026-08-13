29 Years Ago Today, A Controversial Cartoon Made With Construction Paper Changed Television

On this day, 29 years ago, Kenny died. It wouldn't be the last time. The envelope-pushing, profanity-heavy animated series "South Park" premiered on Comedy Central on August 13, 1997. The show's premiere was more than just the first of the parka-wearing character's many, many comical deaths, however; it also changed the TV landscape forever.

Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, "South Park" began as a short film the duo made while attending the University of Colorado in 1992. The short was animated using cut-out construction paper that they moved for every new frame, making it almost more like stop-motion animation than a traditional hand-drawn cartoon. And Parker and Stone's short was a hit among those who saw it. A Fox executive commissioned them to make an updated version three years later, and, before long, there was talk of a full series. After the pair butted heads with Fox over whether or not they'd have to cut Mr. Hankey from the show, however, Parker and Stone instead turned to Comedy Central.

You can probably guess the plot of the first proper episode of the "South Park" series from its title, "Cartman Gets an A*** Probe." Notably, this first episode was the only one to be made using actual cut-out construction paper; future episodes would be made using computer programs that emulated the look.