Netflix Fall 2026 Schedule: All The New Movies And TV Shows Coming Soon

Netflix's fall 2026 schedule is a mixed bag of documentaries, horror TV shows, true crime biopics, and ambitious animated movies — and we've listed their release dates from September to December. It's been a big year for the streamer so far, thanks to shows like "His & Hers," "Avatar: The Last Airbender" Season 2, and "Beef" Season 2, and there are still some major releases on the way.

Essentially, the streamer has curated something for everyone with its 2026 slate, and fall is no different. We've arranged the movies and TV shows coming soon to Netflix in chronological order, with all the confirmed dates so far. Don't worry — we'll also keep it updated in case the streamer makes any surprise announcements in the coming months.

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