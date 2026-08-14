Netflix Fall 2026 Schedule: All The New Movies And TV Shows Coming Soon
Netflix's fall 2026 schedule is a mixed bag of documentaries, horror TV shows, true crime biopics, and ambitious animated movies — and we've listed their release dates from September to December. It's been a big year for the streamer so far, thanks to shows like "His & Hers," "Avatar: The Last Airbender" Season 2, and "Beef" Season 2, and there are still some major releases on the way.
Essentially, the streamer has curated something for everyone with its 2026 slate, and fall is no different. We've arranged the movies and TV shows coming soon to Netflix in chronological order, with all the confirmed dates so far. Don't worry — we'll also keep it updated in case the streamer makes any surprise announcements in the coming months.
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Netflix fall schedule: September
- "Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly" — Documentary about Australian Olympic breakdancer Rachael Gunn — September 1
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"Turning Point: Generation 9/11" — Documentary film about the impact of 9/11 — September 2
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"The Gentlemen" Season 2 — Gangster series starring Theo James and Kaya Scodelario — September 3
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"Fito Páez: The World Within a Song" — Documentary film about the Argentine musician — September 3
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"Earle Meets World" — Reality TV series about influencer Alix Earle — September 4
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"Dang!" — Adult animated comedy — September 8
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"Untold Mr. T: I Pity the Fool" — Documentary about "The A-Team" star Laurence Tureaud — September 8
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"Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Again?" — Comedy sequel — September 9
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"Crew Girl" — Romance series — September 10
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"Call My Agent! The Movie" — Sequel movie to the French comedy series — September 10
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"Go Team!" — Spanish dark comedy movie — September 11
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"Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story" — True crime drama from Ryan Murphy — September 17
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"Best of the Best" — Comedy movie about Bollywood dance competitions — September 18
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"Wonka's the Golden Ticket: A Competition Series" — Reality TV game show — September 23
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"A Different World" — Sitcom sequel series — September 24
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"Unabomber" — True crime biopic — September 25
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"The Final Problem" — Spanish murder-mystery series — September 25
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"Lego One Piece" — Two-part animated special retelling the first two seasons of the show in Lego form — September 29
Netflix fall schedule: October
- "Less of a Stranger" — Polish drama film — October 7
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"Below" — Supernatural limited series with Josh Hartnett, Mackenzie Davis, and Charlie Heaton — October 8
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"Animals" — Movie starring Ben Affleck and Gillian Anderson — October 9
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"Lupin" Season 4 — Latest chapter of the French crime thriller starring Omar Sy — October 23
Netflix fall schedule: November
- "Bass X Machina" — Animated steampunk western series starring Brian Tyree Henry — November 3
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"The Body" — Raunchy teen psychological drama series from Quinn Shephard — November 11
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"Gentle Monster" — Drama starring Léa Seydoux — November 18
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"The Altruists" — True crime drama about cryptocurrency starring Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle — November 19
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"Steps" — Animated movie retelling "Cinderella" — November 20
Netflix fall schedule: December
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"Ray Gunn" — Animated sci-fi noir movie from Brad Bird — December 18
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"The Adventures of Cliff Booth" — Comedy drama sequel to "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" starring Brad Pitt — December 23