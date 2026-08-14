Demi Lovato's Camp Rock 3 Cameo Includes Three Words Every Fan Wanted To Hear

She's ba-ack! Fourteen years after Demi Lovato last played Mitchie Torres in the second "Camp Rock" movie, the actress has returned to her old stomping grounds in "Camp Rock 3," which premiered Thursday, August 13 on Disney Channel. But was her quick cameo really worth all the hype? Let's dive in.

From the moment "Camp Rock 3" was announced in September 2025, fans of the movie musical franchise eagerly awaited the possibility of seeing Lovato back on screen alongside Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas. Though all four stars signed on as executive producers of the new project, only the JoBros were confirmed to be appearing on camera — that is, until just days before the premiere when Disney announced that Lovato would also be returning to the role that made her a household name.

This news, coupled with viral footage of Lovato and the Jonas Brothers together on the red carpet, sent a shockwave of nostalgia through younger Millennials and elder Gen Z-ers all over the world. And while those fans will certainly be satisfied by the amount of screen time devoted to the JoBros in "Camp Rock 3," Lovato's brief appearance — which doesn't come until the end of the movie, clocking in at just a few minutes — may feel like a tease in comparison.

Though it's explained early in the movie that Mitchie is too busy with her current tour to visit Camp Rock, she surprises her mother by showing up for the annual Final Jam competition, which she watches wistfully from backstage. She later shares a moment with her longtime flame Shane (Joe Jonas) as they marvel at the talented new campers.

But the best part about Lovato's cameo, the moment that makes it all worthwhile, is Mitchie's three-word review of Sage's (Liamani Segura) performance: "She's really good!" It's a perfect — nay, inspired — callback to the first "Camp Rock" movie, in which Mitchie says the same thing about Caitlyn's (Alyson Stoner) unparalleled keyboard playing. Still clipped and meme'd to this day, that line from 2008 is widely regarded as one of the cringiest moments in a Disney Channel Original Movie, and it will always have a special place in our hearts.

By having Mitchie repeat that line in "Camp Rock 3," the franchise isn't merely throwing a bone to nostalgic viewers; it's proving that Disney does know what its loyal audience wants to see — even if they'd prefer to see much, much more of it. Watch Mitchie's cameo below: