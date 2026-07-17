Drag Race All Stars 11 Crowns A Winner In Underwhelming Finale — Did The Right Queen Win?

Neither Silky Nutmeg Ganache nor A'keria C. Davenport will be buying anyone a new TV after the finale of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 11," now streaming on Paramount+.

The season's remaining six queens — A'keria, Silky, Crystal Methyd, Dawn, Jasmine Kennedie, and Joey Jay — faced off one last time on Friday in the show's first-ever "Disco Smackdown" for the crown, resulting in one of the more surprising "Drag Race" finales in recent memory (and not necessarily in a good way).

The first major gag came when RuPaul announced that Crystal, as the winner of last week's challenge, and Jasmine, as the queen with the highest MVQ rating from last week, would be skipping the preliminary round of lip syncs. (And just like that, everyone immediately regretted giving Jasmine that sympathy vote.)

With former guest judge Evan Mulrooney now serving as an honorary member of the Pit Crew (with the golden speedo to match!), the games were ready to begin. Silky's name was the first to be drawn, allowing her to choose her own opponent, and the reverend decided to "start light" with Dawn. (Ouch.) One Ru-veal and a bit of baton twirling later, and Silky was named the winner of the battle, making Dawn the first to be eliminated. Not a huge surprise.

The next face-off, however, left us gooped. When we found out that A'keria and Joey would be battling to the tune of Diana Ross' "The Boss," we figured that Ms. Davenport had it in the bag. So imagine our surprise when Ru announced that the winner was — wait for it — Joey! To be fair, A'keria didn't put up much of a fight. The historic lip sync assassin was uncharacteristically low-key in her performance, and as the "Drag Race" titan sashayed away, we had to wonder if she gave up before it even began.