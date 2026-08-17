Reacher Season 4: Book Spoilers That Hint At What Might Happen

Alan Ritchson returns as the titular man-mountain in "Reacher" Season 4 for another fast-paced story of fists and fury based on the books by Lee Child. The Prime Video series doesn't follow its source material beat for beat, updating names and tweaking subplots for its fourth TV outing, which is based on the 13th book in the series, "Gone Tomorrow."

The action kicks off when the nomad hero finds his way to Philadelphia and spots Anna Merrick (Karen Kwong-Chip) on the subway, exhibiting what he recognizes as signs of a potential suicide bomber. When he confronts her, the encounter ends in her death by suicide. Troubled by the possibility that he contributed to the federal government employee's death, Reacher dives headfirst into her life to figure out why she chose to end it. The series has plenty more road ahead, too, as "Reacher" has been renewed for Season 5.

The premiere episode immediately puts him on a collision course with Amisha (Anggun) and Lila Hoth (Agnez Mo), two Indonesian women looking for a USB drive that Merrick supposedly had on her when she died. While their motive remains mysterious at first, readers of the book may have a good idea of how they're really connected to Merrick's death.

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