Lanterns Trailer: Kyle Chandler And Aaron Pierre Light Up HBO's Green Lantern Series — Watch
It isn't easy, being Green... Lantern. And it's really not a cakewalk to be his apprentice.
Exhibit A: HBO dropped the full trailer for its "Lanterns" in conjunction with the show's San Diego Comic-Con panel Friday, and neither Hal Jordan (played by Kyle Chandler, "Friday Night Lights") nor potential Lantern John Stewart (Aaron Pierre, "The Morning Show") seem to be loving the training process.
As the DC comics-based series' teaser trailer established, Hal and John are two very different men with a similar mission: Serve as a space cop, with the help of the ring that gives Green Lanterns their powers. According to the official logline, things get more complicated when the men get "drawn into a dark, Earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland." (Psst: We have a theory on the adaptation's rural setting.)
The new trailer goes deeper, though, teasing the season's central mystery — "What do you know about manhunters?" John asks Hal — and hinting that there's more to John's apprenticeship than initially appears.
The show's official Instagram account hyped up fans Thursday with a tease of the new footage, instructing them to "leave your fear behind":
When will Lanterns premiere?
In addition to Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler, the "Lanterns" cast includes Kelly Macdonald ("Boardwalk Empire"), Garret Dillahunt ("Raising Hope"), Poorna Jagannathan ("Deli Boys"), Laura Linney ("The Big C"), Jason Ritter ("Matlock"), Ulrich Thomsen ("Banshee"), Nathan Fillion ("The Rookie"), J. Alphonse Nicholson ("P-Valley"), and Jasmine Cephas Jones ("Blindspotting").
Chris Mundy ("Ozark"), Damon Lindelof ("Watchmen"), and Tom King co-created the series; Mundy serves as showrunner. Lindelof, Mundy, and King also executive-produce, alongside James Gunn, Peter Safran, Ron Schmidt, and James Hawes.
"Lanterns" will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, August 16. Until then, press PLAY on the trailer at the top of this post, then fill the comments with your thoughts and feelings about all things Green Lantern!