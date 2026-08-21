Why Chelah Horsdal Left Hallmark's When Calls The Heart

Hallmark's "When Calls the Heart" might be one of the most popular shows you've never heard of. Fans have been wondering why Chelah Horsdal left the series back in 2015.

Horsdal played a widow and mother of three named Cat Montgomery on the romantic modern Western show, which centers on a young high-society school teacher moving to a Canadian mining town in 1910. Her character was a good friend of the show's lead, Elizabeth Thornton (Erin Krakow), and a deeply religious woman who built community with her neighbors in Coal Valley by teaching Sunday School during the show's first season. Ultimately, Horsdal made the decision not to return for Season 2 as the greater story developed.

"As things evolved, there didn't seem to be as defined a place in the storytelling for characters like Cat Montgomery," the actress told My Devotional Thoughts in 2017. "I also understand and appreciate that Hearties were quite attached to Cat, as [creators] Michael [Landon Jr.] and Brian Bird wrote a wonderful character. But no, I can confidently say she/I won't be back."