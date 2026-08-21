Why Chelah Horsdal Left Hallmark's When Calls The Heart
Hallmark's "When Calls the Heart" might be one of the most popular shows you've never heard of. Fans have been wondering why Chelah Horsdal left the series back in 2015.
Horsdal played a widow and mother of three named Cat Montgomery on the romantic modern Western show, which centers on a young high-society school teacher moving to a Canadian mining town in 1910. Her character was a good friend of the show's lead, Elizabeth Thornton (Erin Krakow), and a deeply religious woman who built community with her neighbors in Coal Valley by teaching Sunday School during the show's first season. Ultimately, Horsdal made the decision not to return for Season 2 as the greater story developed.
"As things evolved, there didn't seem to be as defined a place in the storytelling for characters like Cat Montgomery," the actress told My Devotional Thoughts in 2017. "I also understand and appreciate that Hearties were quite attached to Cat, as [creators] Michael [Landon Jr.] and Brian Bird wrote a wonderful character. But no, I can confidently say she/I won't be back."
Chelah Horsdal loved Cat's story on When Calls the Heart
Despite her departure, Chelah Horsdal deeply connected with Cat, and her place within Coal Valley. "The show began with a powerful narrative of women coming together to fight for the well-being of their children and one another," she said while speaking with My Devotional Thoughts. "I loved the portrait of women working together and supporting the collective."
Unsurprisingly, her love of "When Calls the Heart" extended beyond her place in the series. "We had such a great ensemble cast ... [we] laughed a lot and really enjoyed each other," she told the outlet. "I have deep affection for the people on that show, and hope to see them go for years and years." In fact, she even highlighted her close friendship with costar Erica Carroll, who played fellow widow, Dottie Ramsey.
Ultimately, the on and off screen bonds weren't enough to convince Horsdal to stay with the show, which has aired 13 seasons and six specials since its premiere over a decade ago — and seen several other key cast members leave over the years, too.