Hidden Heroes: A Descendants Story Adds Darren Criss As Jiminy Cricket, Sherry Cola As Yzma, And More

The next chapter in Disney's "Descendants" franchise shifts the focus to the children of famous fairytale sidekicks, and now TVLine has learned which actors will be portraying the adults in their lives — both good and bad.

"Hidden Heroes: A Descendants Story" has cast Sherry Cola ("Good Trouble," "Camp Rock 3") as Yzma, the potion-brewing villain from 2000's "The Emperor's New Groove," while Hugo Ateo ("Siren") will portray Yzma's lovable henchman Kronk.

In a fun bit of Disney synergy, the Genie from 1992's "Aladdin" will be played by James Monroe Iglehart, who previously originated the same role in Disney's "Aladdin" stage musical on Broadway. He even took home a Tony Award for his performance in 2014.

More famous Disney characters will be brought to life by Darren Criss ("Glee"), playing Jiminy Cricket from 1940's "Pinocchio"; Dan Bakkedahl ("Veep") as Yen Sid, the titular spell caster in the "Sorcerer's Apprentice" portion of 1940's "Fantasia"; and Sean Yves Lessard ("Percy Jackson and the Olympians") as Lumiere, the musical maître d' from 1991's "Beauty and the Beast." Lessard is the second actor to portray Lumiere in the "Descendants" universe, following Jan Bos in "Descendants 2."