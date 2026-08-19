Hayden Panettiere's American Dad! Role Explained

This article mentions sexual assault and suicide

"American Dad!" has welcomed many celebrity guest stars over the years, including the late Hayden Panettiere, who voiced a memorable character in a 2010 episode titled "Stan's Food Restaurant." The main plot centers on Stan (Seth MacFarlane) — an ultra-conservative, chaotic C.I.A. agent — following his dream of opening a family restaurant. The episode's B-plot is where Panettiere's character comes in.

Panettiere plays a new student named Ashley, who spends time with Stan's high school son, Steve (Scott Grimes). When she first meets Steve, she claims that she got expelled from her previous school for promiscuous behaviour before she even tells him her name. Steve accepts an invitation to come over to Ashley's place when her mom goes out of town. The only thing is, he needs to bring a buddy to entertain her friend, Julia. It turns out that Julia is a doll that Ashely believes to be real.

Things get even weirder from there: Steve brings his friend Snot (Curtis Armstrong) along, and Ashley wrongly convinces herself that Snot assaulted Julia. She eventually decides that the supposed encounter was consensual, and then claims that Snot got Julia pregnant. After they arrange a trip to an abortion clinic, Steve finds it difficult to progress his relationship with Ashley, so he stages Julia's suicide to bring Ashely back to reality.

Ashley wasn't the first promiscuous high schooler that Panettiere played. Before she shot to stardom as the practically indestructible Claire Bennet in NBC's superhero drama series "Heroes," she guest starred as a young sex worker in a 2005 episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," one of two different "SVU" characters that Panettiere played prior to becoming famous.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).