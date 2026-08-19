Lanterns Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out On HBO?
Season 1 of HBO's "Lanterns," which follows two intergalactic cops, newbie John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and veteran Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), premiered on August 16, 2026, but when can you expect new episodes to drop?
"Lanterns" airs weekly on HBO on Sunday nights, with each new episode also streaming on HBO Max upon release. With the "Lanterns" premiere already out, here's the full season breakdown for the new HBO superhero drama:
- Episode 1 – August 16
- Episode 2 – August 23
- Episode 3 – August 30
- Episode 4 – September 6
- Episode 5 – September 13
- Episode 6 – September 20
- Episode 7 – September 27
- Episode 8 – October 4
"Lanterns" also stars Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Jason Ritter, Nathan Fillion, Laura Linney, Ulrich Thomsen, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and more.
Will there be a Season 2 of Lanterns?
As of this writing, "Lanterns" Season 2 hasn't officially been greenlit. Showrunner Chris Mundy told The Hollywood Reporter that he and "Halt and Catch Fire" co-creator Christopher Cantwell have already started thinking ahead to a potential second season. Mundy said another season will depend on whether audiences are interested in seeing more. "We'll see. I hope so. If that's the case, then we'll get to do another one," he said in August 2026. However, Mundy and Cantwell are still very early in the process. "We're just in the breaking-story stages," Mundy said. "We're about six weeks into laying out a season."
If "Lanterns" star Aaron Pierre has his way, Season 2 will only be the beginning. While speaking with Extra TV, Pierre said he hopes playing John Stewart will become a long-term role, describing this moment as "the beginning of what I'm hoping, by the Grace of God, will be a decades-long journey living with a character." When asked if he'd be happy to have the show go on that long, he replied, "yes, indeed!"