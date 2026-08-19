Lanterns Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out On HBO?

As of this writing, "Lanterns" Season 2 hasn't officially been greenlit. Showrunner Chris Mundy told The Hollywood Reporter that he and "Halt and Catch Fire" co-creator Christopher Cantwell have already started thinking ahead to a potential second season. Mundy said another season will depend on whether audiences are interested in seeing more. "We'll see. I hope so. If that's the case, then we'll get to do another one," he said in August 2026. However, Mundy and Cantwell are still very early in the process. "We're just in the breaking-story stages," Mundy said. "We're about six weeks into laying out a season."

If "Lanterns" star Aaron Pierre has his way, Season 2 will only be the beginning. While speaking with Extra TV, Pierre said he hopes playing John Stewart will become a long-term role, describing this moment as "the beginning of what I'm hoping, by the Grace of God, will be a decades-long journey living with a character." When asked if he'd be happy to have the show go on that long, he replied, "yes, indeed!"