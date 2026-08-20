Sterling Point Renewed For Season 2 At Prime Video

Prime Video is heading back to "Sterling Point": The streamer has renewed the YA drama for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

Ella Rubin stars as Annie Jacobson, a teen girl who was raised in New York City along with her twin brother Connor (Keen Ruffalo) by their adoptive father Steven (Jay Duplass). But "Annie's life takes a turn when she inherits her mysterious grandfather's island in Canada," per the official synopsis. "There, she finds new friends, budding romances and untold family secrets." (If you like "Sterling Point," here are 10 more shows for you to watch.)

The supporting cast includes Amélie Hoeferle as Ramona, Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie as Ellis, Daniel Quinn-Toye as Rory, Bo Bragason as Oona, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Joe. Megan Park created the series and serves as co-showrunner. The eight-episode Season 1, which debuted earlier this month on Prime Video, wrapped up with a big paternity twist for Ramona.

"It's been an absolute joy to see the appreciation and love for the show," Park said in a statement. "We worked so hard to make the show as authentic as possible and to see audiences respond to that has been thrilling. We cannot wait to dive deeper into these characters and deliver the best second season ever!"

TVLine's Scorecard has been updated to reflect the renewal. Are you excited to spend more time on "Sterling Point"? Hit the comments to share your reaction to the news.