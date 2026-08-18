"Sterling Point" is not your typical teen drama. Though it features some stalwarts of the genre (summer awakenings, family secrets, love triangles), everything about the show feels fresh and authentic. Created by Megan Park, who directed the great film "My Old Ass," and executive produced by "Gossip Girl" creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the show follows 17-year-old Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin). Annie has her whole life planned out, but things take a turn when she learns she and her twin brother have inherited property from her late grandfather. Determined to learn more about her family history, Annie travels to the remote Canadian island in search of buried secrets.

The show features a cast of well-written, charming characters who actually behave like the young people they are. There's a prominent queer relationship, and Annie finds herself in a love triangle. Yet romance is far from the show's raison d'être. Instead, it focuses more on topics like grief, self-acceptance, and digging through family trauma. The series' lack of cell phones (there's minimal service on the island) gives it a nostalgic, '90s feel, and it maintains a refreshing sense of realism.

There's plenty to love about "Sterling Point." If you've already binged the entire series and are looking for something to fill the void, we've got you covered. The series on this list include summer tales, coming-of-age stories, and unique takes on teen drama. Here are the 10 best TV shows like "Sterling Point."