5 Best Star Trek Tropes That Shaped The Sci-Fi Genre

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"Star Trek" did not invent science-fiction as a genre. The show followed in the footsteps of sci-fi movies from the '50s like "Forbidden Planet," and writers like Jules Verne, H.G. Welles, and Mary Shelly were pioneers of the genre a century (or more) before "The Original Series" premiered on NBC in 1966.

And yet, "Star Trek" is so iconic and has such a lasting legacy, its impact on science-fiction is undeniable. "Trek" may not have been the first work of sci-fi, but it's among the most important, and many tropes and hallmarks of the genre are more closely associated with Gene Roddenberry's series than anything else. For instance, "Trek" wasn't the first piece of fiction to showcase something like a transporter device that could instantly teleport characters across vast differences, but it certainly codified the trope. When you think "teleporter," you think "beam me up."

These are five of the best and most influential "Star Trek" tropes that have helped shape the sci-fi genre. They're so well-known that it's not just Trekkies and other sci-fi creators who are familiar with these tropes — chances are an average person who doesn't consider themselves a big genre fan knows these "Trek" tropes.